Dallas, TX

wdhn.com

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants:. Home...
COLUMBUS, GA
dallasexpress.com

DPD Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

As many Dallas residents may know, crimes like auto theft and car burglaries have been on the rise for years. The Dallas Express actually highlighted this alarming trend in its Crime Boss Series on Thursday, noting dramatic increases in year-over-year auto thefts for December in City Councilmembers Adam Bazaldua’s (D7) and Paula Blackmon’s (D9) districts.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Auto Thefts Spike in Districts 7 and 9

As auto thefts in Dallas keep ticking up year after year, two districts in particular are on track to be the future city hotspots from which to steal a car. Based on data retrieved from the City of Dallas Open Data crime analytics dashboard, City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s District 7 and City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon’s District 9 clocked the steepest year-over-year hikes in Motor Vehicle Theft offenses for the month of December 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
kurv.com

Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed

A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
FORT WORTH, TX
police1.com

How do we stop violent crime through technology?

How do we stop violent crime through technology? I talk about this frequently but sometimes real-world situations tell a better story. Approaching this problem from a technology-driven standpoint, here is a great deployment strategy. Boxing the location. The video above is from my prior life with the Fort Worth Real...
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX

