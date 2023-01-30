Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
wdhn.com
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants:. Home...
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
dallasexpress.com
DPD Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
As many Dallas residents may know, crimes like auto theft and car burglaries have been on the rise for years. The Dallas Express actually highlighted this alarming trend in its Crime Boss Series on Thursday, noting dramatic increases in year-over-year auto thefts for December in City Councilmembers Adam Bazaldua’s (D7) and Paula Blackmon’s (D9) districts.
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Auto Thefts Spike in Districts 7 and 9
As auto thefts in Dallas keep ticking up year after year, two districts in particular are on track to be the future city hotspots from which to steal a car. Based on data retrieved from the City of Dallas Open Data crime analytics dashboard, City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s District 7 and City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon’s District 9 clocked the steepest year-over-year hikes in Motor Vehicle Theft offenses for the month of December 2022.
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
fox4news.com
Bartender arrested for allegedly over-serving drunk driver who killed Euless officer
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a 26-year-old bartender for allegedly over-serving a man who got into his car and killed an Euless police officer. Dylan Molina was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Detective Alex Cervantes. On Nov. 27, 2021,...
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
kurv.com
Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed
A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
police1.com
How do we stop violent crime through technology?
How do we stop violent crime through technology? I talk about this frequently but sometimes real-world situations tell a better story. Approaching this problem from a technology-driven standpoint, here is a great deployment strategy. Boxing the location. The video above is from my prior life with the Fort Worth Real...
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
Man arrested in connection to missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Comments / 0