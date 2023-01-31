ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
littlerocksoiree.com

Day in Little Rock: You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me

In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we resurrected an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Closing out the 12-month walk down memory lane is none other than Little Rock Soirée publisher Mandy Richardson. Take it away, Mandy.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Caregiving Guide: The Blake at Chenal Valley

The Blake at Chenal Valley is Little Rock’s premier senior living community. Luxury and hospitality are blended within every detail. Whether looking for Memory Care, Assisted or Independent Living, its spacious cottages and suites were created with its residents in mind. The Blake at Chenal Valley provides a level of unrivaled care tailored to its residents’ needs. The team of dedicated staff is ready to welcome you home. See for yourself and schedule a tour today!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
invitingarkansas.com

Angels of Hope

Angels of Hope devote time and energy to the 20th Century Club and its mission while cultivating a spirit of volunteerism that lasts a lifetime. In addition, these high school juniors share fellowship and camaraderie with residents of the Lodge, which provides no-cost housing to cancer patients receiving treatment at area medical centers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Museum asks guests for help identifying historic photographs

The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host an interactive program on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The event will feature unlabeled photographs from the Museum’s archive. Guests will be encouraged to look for familiar faces and other clues in an effort to identify people and places from Grand Prairie history.
STUTTGART, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Accents: Highlights of the February Issue

This month, in place of an editor's letter, we're debuting a new monthly feature emphasizing some of the best moments of the February issue, behind-the-scenes secrets and more. Location, Location, Location. The Villa Marre always serves as a stunning backdrop for gatherings held on its historic grounds, and it was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Explore the February Issue of Soirée

All you need is love. But the new February issue of Soirée sure is sweet, too. Accents: Highlights of the February Issue // A new monthly feature emphasizing some of the best moments of the new issue, behind-the-scenes secrets and more. Read it here. Seeing Pink: A Valentine's Day...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Nationwide RSI Group Headquartered in Little Rock

Owned and managed by Pamela Mobley, the RSI Group is an independent municipal advisory firm that provides balanced, independent evaluations of potential financing to state and local governments. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide services that facilitate debt issuance from structuring to closing. A privately owned company headquartered in Little Rock, the RSI Group has additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New York.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: City of Hope Outreach, Hope Village

CoHO provokes hope in human beings through holistic engagement, one life, one family and one community over time for the glory of God. Initiatives include education, housing and community development. Hope Village will be a mixed-income community in Conway, primarily serving homeless persons and CoHO advocates for others through the...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Soirée Kids: Raising Young Men in Today's World

Catholic High School for Boys Principal Steve Straessle weighs in on the importance of brotherhood. What is the most important thing to remember when raising a young man in 2023?. SS: Raising young men is not easy, and it can be challenging to determine the “right way” to do what...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy