Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
littlerocksoiree.com
Day in Little Rock: You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me
In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we resurrected an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Closing out the 12-month walk down memory lane is none other than Little Rock Soirée publisher Mandy Richardson. Take it away, Mandy.
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
littlerocksoiree.com
Caregiving Guide: The Blake at Chenal Valley
The Blake at Chenal Valley is Little Rock’s premier senior living community. Luxury and hospitality are blended within every detail. Whether looking for Memory Care, Assisted or Independent Living, its spacious cottages and suites were created with its residents in mind. The Blake at Chenal Valley provides a level of unrivaled care tailored to its residents’ needs. The team of dedicated staff is ready to welcome you home. See for yourself and schedule a tour today!
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Spotlight: Black-Owned Businesses
Our inaugural special section showcasing the faces and families behind Black-owned businesses helping make Little Rock the city we love.
invitingarkansas.com
Angels of Hope
Angels of Hope devote time and energy to the 20th Century Club and its mission while cultivating a spirit of volunteerism that lasts a lifetime. In addition, these high school juniors share fellowship and camaraderie with residents of the Lodge, which provides no-cost housing to cancer patients receiving treatment at area medical centers.
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Museum asks guests for help identifying historic photographs
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host an interactive program on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The event will feature unlabeled photographs from the Museum’s archive. Guests will be encouraged to look for familiar faces and other clues in an effort to identify people and places from Grand Prairie history.
littlerocksoiree.com
Accents: Highlights of the February Issue
This month, in place of an editor's letter, we're debuting a new monthly feature emphasizing some of the best moments of the February issue, behind-the-scenes secrets and more. Location, Location, Location. The Villa Marre always serves as a stunning backdrop for gatherings held on its historic grounds, and it was...
littlerocksoiree.com
Explore the February Issue of Soirée
All you need is love. But the new February issue of Soirée sure is sweet, too. Accents: Highlights of the February Issue // A new monthly feature emphasizing some of the best moments of the new issue, behind-the-scenes secrets and more. Read it here. Seeing Pink: A Valentine's Day...
littlerocksoiree.com
Nationwide RSI Group Headquartered in Little Rock
Owned and managed by Pamela Mobley, the RSI Group is an independent municipal advisory firm that provides balanced, independent evaluations of potential financing to state and local governments. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide services that facilitate debt issuance from structuring to closing. A privately owned company headquartered in Little Rock, the RSI Group has additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New York.
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: City of Hope Outreach, Hope Village
CoHO provokes hope in human beings through holistic engagement, one life, one family and one community over time for the glory of God. Initiatives include education, housing and community development. Hope Village will be a mixed-income community in Conway, primarily serving homeless persons and CoHO advocates for others through the...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
fayettevilleflyer.com
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Kids: Raising Young Men in Today's World
Catholic High School for Boys Principal Steve Straessle weighs in on the importance of brotherhood. What is the most important thing to remember when raising a young man in 2023?. SS: Raising young men is not easy, and it can be challenging to determine the “right way” to do what...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders marks first Black History Month proclamation as governor
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has marked her first proclamation for Black History Month as governor.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
Emergency shelter opens in Little Rock due to freezing temps, what those staying there have to say
As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.
Comments / 0