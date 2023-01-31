Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
floridapolitics.com
FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project
The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer. Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020. Occupying 2,000...
News Leader
THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA - ADOPT, REVISE AND REPEAL NOTICE
8.3 – Library Media Materials Selection and Challenges. 5.47 – Use of Time-Out, Seclusion, and Physical Restraint. 8.16 – Management of Textbooks and Instructional Materials. 3.58 – Report of Employee Misconduct. NOTICE OF INTENT TO REPEAL. 8.17 – Challenges to Adopted Instructional Materials. In compliance...
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around town
The Orange Park Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that have occurred over the month of January involving graffiti on dumpsters, vacant buildings and public utilities, the agency said.
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
Ponte Vedra Beach man accused of molesting girls in Volusia County 10 years ago
A Ponte Vedra Beach man accused of molesting two girls nearly a decade ago in Volusia County has been arrested, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County.
Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man
BCSO is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Mathew Coulter Hinton (55).
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say
Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issues ‘critical incident briefing’ on fatal January police shooting
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a deadly police shooting that happened in Oceanway in January.
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking charges
A Green Cove Springs woman was arrested Monday and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, trafficking cocaine, drug possession without a prescription and driving with a suspended license, deputies say.
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
