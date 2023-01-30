Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
There are now safety guidelines for people who hire domestic workers in California
SOCORRO DIAZ: (Speaking Spanish). ROMERO: When Diaz arrived, she found the house full of ash. After days of handling and breathing in the residue without a proper mask or gloves, she says her skin itched. Her head hurt. Her nose bled. DIAZ: (Speaking Spanish). ROMERO: Diaz says she doesn't fault...
NPR
Did the College Board cave to pressure to revise African American studies curriculum?
The College Board is being accused of giving in to political pressure now that it's revised an Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had threatened to ban the course, claiming it contributed to a, quote, "political agenda." Certain Black writers were taken out of the curriculum that explored critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism. Lessons on things like Black Lives Matter are now optional. Joining us is Teresa Reed, the dean of the University of Louisville's School of Music. She's a member of the committee that developed the new framework. Good morning, Teresa.
Comments / 0