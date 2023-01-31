ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2news.com

Nevada Football Announces 7 New Signees

Nevada Football announced seven signees on Wednesday's start to the February signing period, bringing its 2023 class to 25. Joining the Wolf Pack during the first day of the signing period are running back Ashton Hayes, defensive end Henry Ikahihifo, tight end Keleki Latu, defensive tackle Mackavelli Malotumau, defensive back Tory Mulkey, tight end Jayden O'Rourke, and defensive back Tre Weed.
RENO, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here

Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Radio veteran retires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's gym permanently closing at the end of February

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all means, Saint Mary's said its fitness center will close for good at the end of the month. According to a letter sent to members, the closure is effective as of February 28. Staff is aiming to make the next steps as seamless and convenient as possible.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Legal Notices - City of Fallon

Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: Smith and River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 1, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A $350,000 sidewalk project along 10th Street and $600,000 in water line replacement are among the items on the Minden capital improvement plan for this year. Minden Town Board members meet 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue. A proposal to bump up...
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

State takes foot off gas on Highway 50 road plan

It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including a publicly submitted roadway alternative,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV

