2news.com
Nevada Football Announces 7 New Signees
Nevada Football announced seven signees on Wednesday's start to the February signing period, bringing its 2023 class to 25. Joining the Wolf Pack during the first day of the signing period are running back Ashton Hayes, defensive end Henry Ikahihifo, tight end Keleki Latu, defensive tackle Mackavelli Malotumau, defensive back Tory Mulkey, tight end Jayden O'Rourke, and defensive back Tre Weed.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KOLO TV Reno
Radio veteran retires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's gym permanently closing at the end of February
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all means, Saint Mary's said its fitness center will close for good at the end of the month. According to a letter sent to members, the closure is effective as of February 28. Staff is aiming to make the next steps as seamless and convenient as possible.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - City of Fallon
Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
mynews4.com
Nevada state office testing pilot program allowing parents to bring infants to work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada treasurer Zach Conine is testing a pilot program that allows new mothers and fathers who work in his office to bring infants to the workplace until they're 6 months old. According to Conine, employees who want to participate will notify their supervisor that...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
OnlyInYourState
This Charming Bed And Breakfast In Virginia City, Nevada, Is Worthy Of Your Bucket List
Visitors come to the small, historic town of Virginia City, Nevada, to feel as though they’ve traveled back in time. This legendary area gives visitors a taste of Nevada’s Wild West of the 19th century- with its saloon-style buildings and history as a frontier town, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve stepped right into 1859.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 1, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A $350,000 sidewalk project along 10th Street and $600,000 in water line replacement are among the items on the Minden capital improvement plan for this year. Minden Town Board members meet 5:30 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue. A proposal to bump up...
Record-Courier
State takes foot off gas on Highway 50 road plan
It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including a publicly submitted roadway alternative,...
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
