insideevs.com
XPeng EV Sales Crashed In January 2023: Down Almost 60%
The beginning of the year 2023 appears to be pretty difficult for the Chinese EV start-up XPeng, which in January noted a significant decrease in sales. Last month, the company delivered to customers 5,218 electric cars, which is nearly 60 percent less than a year ago. It was also the fifth consecutive month of a year-over-year sales decline.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
Carscoops
China’s BYD In Talks To Buy Ford’s Saarlouis Plant In Germany
China’s BYD may be looking to strengthen its foothold in Europe and is in talks with Ford to buy the American automaker’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford management in Germany is heading to China next week to discuss the terms of a sale with BYD, citing unnamed sources within the American company. Unfortunately, prices and other terms of the deal are not yet known.
California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022
Jan 23 (Reuters) - About 19% of all cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), accounting for 40% of all ZEV sales including hybrid vehicles in the United States, data showed.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Vista Outdoor Q3 sales down $40 million as sales decline in most categories
ANOKA, Minn. (BRAIN) — Vista Outdoor Inc. said its sales were down $40 million, to $755 million, in its third quarter, compared to the same period last year. It said the decline was driven by a double-digit drop in organic sales across all of its categories with the exception of golf, partially offset by acquisitions.
torquenews.com
Trusted Home Power Equipment Maker Generac Jumps Into EV Charging
Generac is entering the home Level 2 charging business with a new charger. Here are the details. Have you ever noticed that most of the electric vehicle charging companies have names you have never heard of before they entered the charging business? Well, a new charger about to hit the market comes from a brand you may know if you own a home generator. Generac is entering the electric vehicle charging space.
Vietnam EV-maker VinFast delays first U.S. car deliveries to late Feb
HANOI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric automaker VinFast said on Friday it will delay deliveries to its first customers in the United States to the second half of February after it finishes updating the vehicles with the latest software.
US News and World Report
EV Battery Maker ONE Raises $300 Million, Now Valued at $1.2 Billion
(Reuters) - Michigan-based battery startup Our Next Energy (ONE) on Wednesday said it closed a $300 million Series B funding round that takes the three-year-old company’s valuation to $1.2 billion. The latest round, led by investors Franklin Templeton and Fifth Wall, makes Our Next Energy one of the most...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability
Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
CNBC
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launches flagship EVs in Europe in international push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trivel Enters Us E-Trike Market And Looking For New Dealers
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Following its rapid growth and local success with its Independent Bike Dealers, Canadian-based and...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
State Bicycle Co. enters carbon fiber frameset market
PHOENIX (BRAIN) — State Bicycle Co. has released its first carbon fiber frameset. According to the brand, the Undefeated Carbon Disc Road Frameset features advanced aerodynamics and has the required stiffness to enhance power transfer. It's manufactured from high-mod T800 carbon fiber and includes a full carbon fork and...
electrek.co
150 armored electric vehicles hitting US streets for the future of secure cash delivery
EVs are making their way into every crevice of the economy. The latest is armored electric vehicles, as the cash-handling industry moves to reduce emissions. Cash delivery giant Loomis says it’s expanding its partnership with Xos, ordering an additional 150 armored EVs to use for US operations. Loomis orders...
Autoweek.com
The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States
Electric vehicle sales in the United States is an interesting subject. Despite having well over 200 million licensed drivers, the number of those drivers that purchase electric vehicles is well below that of many countries worldwide. And while the United States did see a sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022, bringing EV share of the overall market up to a historic 4.6%, electric vehicles still account for a small portion overall compared with the rest of the world, which reached an 11% share in 2o22—and is light years behind the numbers that European countries such as Norway and Iceland put up. Electric vehicles comprise almost 80 percent of new vehicle sales in Norway, and in Iceland the number is a still respectable 60 percent.
investing.com
Tesla sales of China-made electric vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla's Shanghai plant...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
REI cuts 8% of its headquarters' workforce
SEATTLE (BRAIN) — REI Co-op laid off about 8% of its headquarters' workforce at the end of January, impacting 167 leaders and employees as it faces increasing economic uncertainty. "It is vital that we get the co-op back to profitability as quickly as possible," CEO Eric Artz said in...
