FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away
Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
Richmond mourns loss of longtime firefighter
Robert T. Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died of a heart attack on Jan. 26., according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Santa is real, police say after Rhode Island girl asks for DNA testing
Following an extensive investigation, Cumberland detectives have determined that Santa is real after all.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
Current, former Rhode Island police officers face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said. Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges,...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Former Rhode Island mayor launches presidential bid
Republican Steve Laffey announced Thursday that he is running for president in 2024. Laffey served as the mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, from 2003 to 2007.
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket, state disagree on who is to blame for trash piles along I-95 underpasses
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — For more than a week, nothing has been done to help the people seeking shelter at the Interstate 95 underpasses in Pawtucket, and the city and state cannot agree on who is to blame. "Their policy is really ridiculous in all honesty, it's a state...
