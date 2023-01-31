ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away

Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
ecori.org

Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street

PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board

Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Uprise RI

Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Valley Breeze

Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear

CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
iheart.com

Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges

The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
