Uprise RI

Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse

Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford, MBTA Agree On “Landmark” Pedestrian Bridge

Officials in New Bedford say the city will not be on the hook for any construction costs associated with a $21 million pedestrian bridge that will provide a link to a new downtown inter-city rail station. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office reported Tuesday that after more than a year...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

ACT presents FIVE FRICKIN' WINTERS by Kim E. Ruyle

Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off the new year with its compelling production of the dark comedy, Five Frickin’ Winters, written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Roger, a struggling writer, finds his life in a tailspin. He’s dead broke. His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write. Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves.
ATTLEBORO, MA
rimonthly.com

Two Startling Entries Make the Most Endangered Properties List

The Providence Preservation Society today unveiled its 2023 Most Endangered Properties list, which contains several publicly owned structures, including the entire Providence Public School District and the city’s infrastructure. “Historic preservation is not simply about the maintenance and restoration of old architecture,” says Brent Runyon, executive director of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear

CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pawtucket teams checking trash and recycling bins. Will issue warnings and fines.

Pawtucket Department of Public Works Launches New Recycling & Bulky Waste Programs. Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
PAWTUCKET, RI
nomadlawyer.org

07 Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston, Rhode Island

Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston: The second largest city in Rhode Island, Cranston offers something for everyone, from historical landmarks to a vibrant culinary scene and exquisite natural beauty. It sits on the northern part of the Pawtuxet river, which makes for its picturesque setting. Planning a vacation to...
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties. Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap

(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
PROVIDENCE, RI

