Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off the new year with its compelling production of the dark comedy, Five Frickin’ Winters, written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Roger, a struggling writer, finds his life in a tailspin. He’s dead broke. His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write. Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO