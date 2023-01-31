Read full article on original website
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious past
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in Massachusetts
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mind
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Providence
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford, MBTA Agree On “Landmark” Pedestrian Bridge
Officials in New Bedford say the city will not be on the hook for any construction costs associated with a $21 million pedestrian bridge that will provide a link to a new downtown inter-city rail station. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office reported Tuesday that after more than a year...
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District closed tomorrow due to extreme weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to the expected extreme cold and wind chill, the Providence Public School District will be closed Friday. The school district announced the closing in a tweet Thursday. All before and after school programs for Friday were also canceled. Additionally, Saturday school is canceled.
reportertoday.com
ACT presents FIVE FRICKIN' WINTERS by Kim E. Ruyle
Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off the new year with its compelling production of the dark comedy, Five Frickin’ Winters, written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Roger, a struggling writer, finds his life in a tailspin. He’s dead broke. His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write. Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves.
reportertoday.com
Mayor proclaims March Women’s History Month, International Women’s Day; Launches 4th annual Remarkable Women program
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence is celebrating the achievements of women in East Providence and throughout the world by proclaiming March Women’s History Month and March 8, 2023, International Women’s Day in East Providence. “Every year during the month of March we celebrate...
rimonthly.com
Two Startling Entries Make the Most Endangered Properties List
The Providence Preservation Society today unveiled its 2023 Most Endangered Properties list, which contains several publicly owned structures, including the entire Providence Public School District and the city’s infrastructure. “Historic preservation is not simply about the maintenance and restoration of old architecture,” says Brent Runyon, executive director of the...
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory warming station prepares for at least 200 as dangerous cold sets in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dangerously cold weather is on the way, and people living outside may be looking for a place to stay. Local leaders and homeless advocates are ramping up efforts to get the unhoused into warming stations and shelters ahead of the frigid conditions. Amos House executive...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket teams checking trash and recycling bins. Will issue warnings and fines.
Pawtucket Department of Public Works Launches New Recycling & Bulky Waste Programs. Beginning in February, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin a new bulky waste program and a new recycling awareness program – where designated members of the DPW team will be monitoring recycling bins as well as bulky waste (trash items too large to fit in bins).
nomadlawyer.org
07 Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston, Rhode Island
Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston: The second largest city in Rhode Island, Cranston offers something for everyone, from historical landmarks to a vibrant culinary scene and exquisite natural beauty. It sits on the northern part of the Pawtuxet river, which makes for its picturesque setting. Planning a vacation to...
Valley Breeze
Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties. Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next...
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
