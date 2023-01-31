Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
radionwtn.com
Officers Respond Quickly To Dresden Middle Incident
Dresden, Tenn.–This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. School officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the scene called in for other backup...
WBBJ
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
reportertoday.com
Mayor proclaims March Women’s History Month, International Women’s Day; Launches 4th annual Remarkable Women program
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence is celebrating the achievements of women in East Providence and throughout the world by proclaiming March Women’s History Month and March 8, 2023, International Women’s Day in East Providence. “Every year during the month of March we celebrate...
reportertoday.com
ACT presents FIVE FRICKIN' WINTERS by Kim E. Ruyle
Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off the new year with its compelling production of the dark comedy, Five Frickin’ Winters, written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Roger, a struggling writer, finds his life in a tailspin. He’s dead broke. His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write. Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves.
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tennessee. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “So I have to come in the bathroom.”
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Police Department’s K9 team participate in national calendar to help protect law enforcement dogs.
Officer David Aguiar and K9 Edo appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nationwide fundraising calendar. Officer Aguiar and K9 Edo are also featured on the cover. Each year, twelve Law Enforcement K9’s who are recipients of vests provided by the nonprofit organization are highlighted in the publication along with a memorial page paying tribute to the four-legged heroes who have passed.
WKRN
Concern about road conditions in Henry County
Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Friends remember man stabbed to death in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation after Jamal Moore was found dead along Cherokee...
radionwtn.com
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
WBBJ
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
WBBJ
Ice storm brings down limbs in local county
PARIS, Tenn. — The ice storms are impacting West Tennessee and more are on the way. According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. a tree fell on a powerline on North College Street in Paris due to ice. The fallen tree took out four...
Police in Kingston Springs arrest ex-con for street racing
A Jackson, Tennessee man has been charged with street racing in Kingston Springs.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed
At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
