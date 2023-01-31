ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

WBBJ

Tennessee native creates chemo kits

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday

Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
radionwtn.com

Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open

Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Officers Respond Quickly To Dresden Middle Incident

Dresden, Tenn.–This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. School officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the scene called in for other backup...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
JACKSON, TN
reportertoday.com

ACT presents FIVE FRICKIN' WINTERS by Kim E. Ruyle

Attleboro Community Theatre (ACT) kicks off the new year with its compelling production of the dark comedy, Five Frickin’ Winters, written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Roger, a struggling writer, finds his life in a tailspin. He’s dead broke. His best friend’s wife has an out-of-control libido and keeps attempting to seduce him. His friend, oblivious to his wife’s flirting, tries to set Roger up with an inconceivable companion. And worst of all, he’s got no inspiration to write. Will Roger stave off his love-starved neighbor? Will he fall head-over-heels for an unlikely paramour? Will he leave his beloved Florida to endure five frickin’ winters in Minnesota? Or maybe, just maybe, this wild and wacky scenario will provide Roger with the very inspiration he craves.
ATTLEBORO, MA
KFVS12

Paducah teenager dies in house fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
PADUCAH, KY
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Police Department’s K9 team participate in national calendar to help protect law enforcement dogs.

Officer David Aguiar and K9 Edo appear in the 2023 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nationwide fundraising calendar. Officer Aguiar and K9 Edo are also featured on the cover. Each year, twelve Law Enforcement K9’s who are recipients of vests provided by the nonprofit organization are highlighted in the publication along with a memorial page paying tribute to the four-legged heroes who have passed.
REHOBOTH, MA
WKRN

Concern about road conditions in Henry County

Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Friends remember man stabbed to death in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation after Jamal Moore was found dead along Cherokee...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Ice storm brings down limbs in local county

PARIS, Tenn. — The ice storms are impacting West Tennessee and more are on the way. According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. a tree fell on a powerline on North College Street in Paris due to ice. The fallen tree took out four...
PARIS, TN
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police, EMS, respond to car v. pole accident, life-saving measures needed

At approximately, 11:00pm, on Tuesday night, the New Bedford Police received a report of a serious car accident at the corner of Mill Street and Rockdale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a grey sedan with a smashed front end resting against a telephone pole. The 4 occupants inside were all injured, airbags were deployed and the driver was completely unconscious. New Bedford EMS immediately began to administer CPR and were able to successfully resuscitate the driver. All occupants were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBBJ

Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
BELLS, TN

