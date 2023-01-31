Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
We analyzed the stats of 1,000 golfers hoping to break 80. Here's what it revealed
Editor's note: Data insights exclusively provided by Golf Digest-partner Arccos, golf’s No. 1 on-course performance-tracking system. You can learn more, and purchase your own Arccos system, right here. Most golfers won't play in the Masters. They won't win a major, drive the ball 300 yards or ever shoot under...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach?
A look at how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth explains why Dustin Johnson is missed more than most LIV Golf members
PEBBLE BEACH — This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coincides with the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has spurred a schism in the professional game, leading to hurt feelings and contentious views on both sides of the feud, yet one defector who seemingly remains in good standing with his former peers is Dustin Johnson. This week Johnson’s absence especially rings true, as Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner and boasted eight top-10s in 13 appearances.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The PGA Tour Banned Members Who Left for LIV Golf, Now Non-Members Can Be Banned, Too
In the wake of the Saudi-backed league's launch, the PGA Tour put in a new rule barring non-members for a year if they play in 'unauthorized tournaments.'
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
'A Bad Decision' - Jordan Spieth Admits Pebble Beach Cliff Shot Wasn't Worth The Risk
Jordan Spieth admits he wouldn't take on dangerous cliff edge shot at Pebble Beach again after infamous effort last year
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
Look: Phil Mickelson's Message For Tiger Woods Is Going Viral
The golf rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has spanned several decades now. So it should be no big shock that Mickelson is happy to add some more fuel to it in a new message for the 15-time major winner. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson responded to a suggestion that he ...
GolfWRX
What GolfWRXers are saying about PXG’s apparent new golf ball
The Bob Parsons-founded company has provided no details on any upcoming launch or technical details of the ball or balls. Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. golfinbrad: “Not sure why club...
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Phil Mickelson?
Phil Mickelson was the biggest early signing for LIV Golf and his defection was controversial to say the least. How much did he get?
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
golfmagic.com
Pro goes after LIV Golf's "cheating" Patrick Reed in craziest rant yet!
LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed may have been fully cleared in the eyes of DP World Tour officials, but according to one peer, the American "f****** cheated". We are talking about French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who has absolutely blasted Reed over "tree-gate" that sent social media into a frenzy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Lukas Nelson, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
As LIV golfers like Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson miss cut, this 15-year-old is T-6 at PIF Saudi International chasing Abraham Ancer
At the PIF Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that’s littered with LIV Golf players and a couple from the PGA Tour, it’s a 15-year-old who’s stealing the show near the top of the leaderboard. Ratchanon Chantananuwat, from Thailand and ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf...
Golf.com
4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf Digest
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder towards Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
Comments / 0