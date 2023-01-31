ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business

By Elyssa Kaufman
 5 days ago

Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.

The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.

From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.

The owners are retiring and selling the property.

They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.

default-avatar
Guest
4d ago

The hokey pokey game!! I will forever love this place, thank you for all the wonderful sweet memories and years of fun, when the world was such a different place. Zan

