Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.

The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.

From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.

The owners are retiring and selling the property.

They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.