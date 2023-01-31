ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Business Record

What development options are available for Wells Fargo's downtown properties?

Wells Fargo owns 12 downtown Des Moines properties with a total value of over $125.5 million. Click on each pinpoint in the map to find out more about each property. Wells Fargo owns 12 properties in downtown Des Moines, including six surface parking lots, four office buildings, a warehouse and a 1,600-space parking garage.
$1M grant opens door to funding to enhance safety on region’s street and roads

The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Central Iowa Regional Transportation Planning Alliance have been awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop comprehensive safety action plans. According to a news release announcing the grant, the funds from the U.S. DOT’s Safe Streets...
Office vacancies halting growth in downtown property values

The amount of vacant office space in Des Moines’ central business district has more than doubled in the past four years, adversely affecting the value of office property in downtown. In 2022’s fourth quarter, 17.9%, or 1.16 million square feet, of the downtown area’s more than 6.5 million square...
Downtown Farmers' Market announces return of incubator program for underrepresented small businesses

The Downtown Farmers' Market will bring back its incubator program to support underrepresented founders of small businesses and startups during its 2023 season. The program’s goal is to improve “access and economic growth for local small, minority and historically disenfranchised businesses across Greater Des Moines,” according to a news release.
