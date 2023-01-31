The City of Fort Pierce and Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) list Surplus Property for Sale. The restoration of Fort Pierce’s neighborhoods is a key strategy to revitalizing the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Area (FPRA) and City of Fort Pierce as a whole. One way to accomplish this goal is to dispose of surplus property owned by the City/FPRA. Once the property has been declared as surplus by the City Commission/FPRA Board, the property shall be offered for sale to the public with a Request for Proposals (RFP).

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO