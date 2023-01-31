ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

The City of Fort Pierce and Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) list Surplus Property for Sale

The City of Fort Pierce and Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) list Surplus Property for Sale. The restoration of Fort Pierce’s neighborhoods is a key strategy to revitalizing the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Area (FPRA) and City of Fort Pierce as a whole. One way to accomplish this goal is to dispose of surplus property owned by the City/FPRA. Once the property has been declared as surplus by the City Commission/FPRA Board, the property shall be offered for sale to the public with a Request for Proposals (RFP).
