Women's Tennis Dominates Doubles, Tops ULM
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers women's tennis team continues their strong start to the spring after getting the match decided early in a 4-3 win over the ULM Warhawks on Friday at the Privateer Tennis Center. New Orleans (3-0) won the first four points to clinch the...
Women's Tennis Hosts ULM, Men's Tennis Travels to San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers men's and women's tennis teams are both in action this weekend. The women look to continue their strong start to the spring season when they host the ULM Warhawks on Friday at the Privateer Tennis Center. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Privateers Fall Short Against Southland Leading Islanders
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers were within earshot at halftime but were outpaced in the second half of a 68-49 loss against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday at the Lakefront Arena. As it was in the first meeting, the Islanders kicked clear in the third...
Privateers Host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UIW to Open February
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers women's basketball team will start another crucial week at home when they face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the UIW Cardinals. The games against the respective opponents will take place at Lakefront Arena on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
