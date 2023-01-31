Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building
A Ramsey County judge has halted the demolition of the historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul after preservationists filed a temporary restraining order. The stone building built in 1852 is considered the oldest building still standing in its original location in the city, but is situated on the patio of Burger Moe's on West 7th Street.
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
KOLD-TV
Could a water pipeline from the Mississippi River to Arizona be a real solution?
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Waves of torrential rainfall drenched California into the new year. Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200 percent of their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, too. While the...
Wisconsin governor bans popular TikTok app on state phones
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Wisconsin
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate focuses on parade crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative candidate in a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is using video images of an SUV that drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people, in her first television ad of the race released Thursday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer...
KIMT
New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate
MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday. KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails. Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River
Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is an old river in the United States. Despite its name, the Mississippi River runs through 10 different states. It’s also the second longest river in the United States. The Mississippi River is also home to one of the oldest active bridges in the United States. Are you ready to discover the oldest active bridge that spans the Mississippi River and learn more about the river?
