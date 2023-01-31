ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

A Ramsey County judge has halted the demolition of the historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul after preservationists filed a temporary restraining order. The stone building built in 1852 is considered the oldest building still standing in its original location in the city, but is situated on the patio of Burger Moe's on West 7th Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
TravelNoire

The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

New sports betting bill lands in the Minnesota senate

MINNESOTA-Legalized sports betting is getting another go at the Minnesota capitol after Winona State Sen. Jeremey Miller put forward new legislation on the topic on Tuesday. KIMT spoke with Miller on Wednesday to see what the bill entails. Miller said the bill would make on-site sports betting legal at Tribe's...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River

Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is an old river in the United States. Despite its name, the Mississippi River runs through 10 different states. It’s also the second longest river in the United States. The Mississippi River is also home to one of the oldest active bridges in the United States. Are you ready to discover the oldest active bridge that spans the Mississippi River and learn more about the river?
ILLINOIS STATE

