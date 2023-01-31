Read full article on original website
BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
BP (BP) closed at $35.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.09, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S....
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $78.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Why Ford Stock Jumped 16% in January
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) gained last month as the automaker benefited from solid gains across the stock market, as inflation cooled off and expectations increased that the Federal Reserve would slow down interest rate hikes. As a cyclical manufacturer, Ford is sensitive to interest rates and the economy,...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
ASML Stock (NASDAQ:ASML): The West’s Most Crucial Semiconductor Company
Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is at the forefront of the semiconductor industry and is of paramount importance to the West and its allies. The company's photolithography systems, which are essential for the production of semiconductors, have placed it in a unique position in today's geopolitical landscape. In light of this, it's no surprise that ASML's shares trade at a premium valuation.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cuts Stake in 1847 Goedeker (GOED)
Fintel reports that Morgan Dempsey Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 8.56MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Declares $0.33 Dividend
First Cash Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share. At the...
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Declares $0.36 Dividend
Microchip Technology said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share. At the current share...
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
