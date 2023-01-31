Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is at the forefront of the semiconductor industry and is of paramount importance to the West and its allies. The company's photolithography systems, which are essential for the production of semiconductors, have placed it in a unique position in today's geopolitical landscape. In light of this, it's no surprise that ASML's shares trade at a premium valuation.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO