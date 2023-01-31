ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Sentinel, Yellowstone, Wyoming, USA By Thomas Carr

Fresh morning snow graced this lone lodgepole pine overlooking Porcelain Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park. The contrast of the snow and ice with the often-dramatic tones of the geyser basin provides endless landscape compositions. The turquoise pools in the middle of the composition made for an excellent midground subject.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Moose Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More

Moose are the largest species of deer. They live in the Northern Hemisphere in cold habitats. Moose tracks are the largest of any deer and include two teardrop shape hooved toes and two dewclaws. CharacterisiticDescription. Size4 1/2 to 7 inches long. 3 to 5 inches wide. ShapeHeart or teardrop shape...
COLORADO STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

With bitter cold wind chills approaching, authorities provide safety tips for pets

The coldest weather so far this season is aimed to hammer down statewide starting Thursday night and into the weekend. If you are a pet owner, authorities are providing these following friendly reminders. “Pets feel the cold much like we do,” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said. “Pets...
gripped.com

Climber to Attempt a Solo of Denali in Winter

German climber and experienced high-altitude mountaineer Jost Kobusch will attempt to solo Denali, North America’s highest mountain, this winter solo and unsupported. Follow along on his Instagram below for daily story updates. There have only been four solos of Denali in winter to date: Naomi Uemura in 1984 via...
ALASKA STATE

