ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VVHn_0kXUv4ZC00
The incident happened in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue rail crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released.

The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.

Officials have not yet revealed why she was on the tracks, or how she got there. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The incident caused delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes on the Hudson Line until around 10 a.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley

Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Double-Decker Train Downs Wires In Rochelle Park

A re-routed double-decker train downed wires closing an intersection in Rochelle Park for several hours, authorities said.Several poles and the traffic light on Rochelle Avenue were damaged in the accident around 5:40 p.m., Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said.Police urged drivers to avoid R…
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
News 12

Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County

For the second time this week, a person has been struck and killed by a Metro-North train. This time, it happened near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains in Dutchess County just after 6:30 a.m. No further information about the person struck or the incident has been released. Wassaic Branch...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
peekskillherald.com

Woman killed at train tracks had the sweetness of an angel

Anna Hongach, the woman who died on the Metro North tracks in Peekskill early Monday morning, January 30, after being struck by the 5:51 am southbound train, was a beautiful, generous person who loved browsing the flea market and making latch hook rugs. Metro North officials said she was on the tracks near the Hudson Avenue crossing when the train was approaching the station. She suffered from mental illness and was depressed about recently losing her job, said her friends and Pastor Robert Lindenberg of Peak Community Church.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By MTA Train In Dover Plains

One person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains on Metro-North's Harlem Wassaic Branch. An individual who made contact with a train is deceased,...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)

CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County

DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Sanitation Worker Killed By Truck Outside Paterson Facility: Prosecutor

A 66-year-old sanitation worker was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday, Feb. 4 outside of the Paterson facility, officials said. Walter Mercado McWhorter was pronounced dead at the scene just outside of Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street, around 8:55 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
LINDENHURST, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Plows Through Fair Lawn Sushi Spot

An SUV plowed directly through a Fair Lawn sushi spot Sunday evening, Feb. 5, leaving two people with minor injuries.Police believe the driver thought he was in reverse when he hit the gas, sending his vehicle through the Green Dragon on Fair Lawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Acting Lt…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
471K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy