Bleacher Report
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked to Lakers, Heat, Mavs, Suns After Nets Trade Request
News of Kyrie Irving's reported trade request broke the internet on Friday, so it wasn't much of a surprise when talk turned to which teams might try to acquire the talented but controversial player. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers
Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended 1 Game for Hitting Donovan Mitchell in Groin
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 in response to their on-court spat on Thursday night, the NBA announced Friday. The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/NvSOrOpCzZ">pic.twitter.com/NvSOrOpCzZ</a>. Both players were ejected from the...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Most Promising G League Prospect
The G League has become a critical developmental program for every NBA team, from projected lottery franchises to contenders. The depth of talent around the NBA has reached an all-time high. Every organization seems to have at least one G League prospect it can call up for useful minutes. Some...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
Bleacher Report
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Trade Punches, 5 Ejected for Fight During Magic vs. Wolves
Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers were among five players to be ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game at Target Center following an on-court altercation. Timberwolves players Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels and Orlando's Jalen Suggs were also ejected for their involvement...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Fans Crush Joe Mazzulla for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rotations in Suns Loss
Boston Celtics fans were not pleased with head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation and lineup choices during his team's 106-94 home loss to the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns on Friday evening. Boston stormed back from a 57-44 halftime deficit to cut the Suns' lead to 74-73 by the end of the...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Expected to 'Rebuff' All Bojan Bogdanović Deadline Trade Offers
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly leaning toward keeping forward Bojan Bogdanović past the Feb. 9 trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported interested teams have gotten the feeling the Pistons are "poised to rebuff" offers in hopes of keeping Bogdanović for the long term. The 33-year-old is a free agent this summer and is in the midst of a career-best season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green, 'Strong Chance' He Leaves in FA
Draymond Green has acknowledged his time with the Golden State Warriors will end at some point, but executives around the NBA think their divorce should happen before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone), one Western Conference executive explained why trading Green would be...
Bleacher Report
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Buzz: Lakers Know They Need Another Trade, Jazz Enter Westbrook Chat
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory conversations centered around star guard Russell Westbrook, league sources tell Bleacher Report. However, the Lakers are said to be in communication with most teams to sift through the most reasonable and logical options available. Westbrook has found his comfort zone...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Praises Knicks' R.J. Barrett for 'Bounce Back' Game in win vs. Heat
The New York Knicks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday with a 106-104 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. With star point guard Jalen Brunson having been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, it was R.J. Barrett who stepped up with a bounce-back performance against Miami after being benched in the fourth quarter by Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday against the Lakers.
