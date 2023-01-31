ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Four arrested on drug charges

VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Municipal Court Adds Virtual Sessions to Resolve Warrants

Good news for those Victorians who missed out on their chance last month to get warrants resolved. Defendants with outstanding Municipal Court warrants may attend an upcoming e-court session to resolve their warrants without being arrested. The virtual court sessions will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m....
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
WOODSBORO, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy