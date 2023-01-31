Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
Top Five Reasons All Texans Should Go To The Empty Bowls Event
There is always something cool to do in Texas, even when it's still cool outside, and Empty Bowls in Victoria Texas is HOT HOT HOT!. Here are the top five reasons you don't want to miss it. Victoria College's Empty Bowls event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on...
crossroadstoday.com
One person dead after Main Street fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - One person is confirmed dead after a fire on Main Street in Port Lavaca. The fire started Thursday evening at 123 E. Main Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.
wrtv.com
Multiple Bloomington Texas Roadhouse employees taken to the hospital after water heater leak
BLOOMINGTON — The Texas Roadhouse in Bloomington is temporarily closed after a water heater leak sent multiple employees to the hospital for observation. A restaurant spokesperson tells WRTV there was a malfunction with the heater's ignition switch, which caused a small gas leak. The spokesperson says he believes seven...
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery
Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery Subhead DCSO asks for publics help in identifying subjects News Staff Wed, 02/01/2023 - 08:04 Image Two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers, Aggravated Robbery ...
crossroadstoday.com
Four arrested on drug charges
VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
Municipal Court Adds Virtual Sessions to Resolve Warrants
Good news for those Victorians who missed out on their chance last month to get warrants resolved. Defendants with outstanding Municipal Court warrants may attend an upcoming e-court session to resolve their warrants without being arrested. The virtual court sessions will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m....
mysoutex.com
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
