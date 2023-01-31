Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service (NPS) as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation Field School at Historic Jefferson College (HJC) located in Washington, Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO