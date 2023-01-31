Read full article on original website
Save America’s Treasures grant program awards $500K to MDAH
Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service (NPS) as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation Field School at Historic Jefferson College (HJC) located in Washington, Mississippi.
Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants Awarded
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant (MHSPG) program. In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights history. These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.
JACKSON, Miss – Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office is seeking high school seniors with a passion for leadership and state government to apply for the agency's 2023-2024 Student Ambassador Program. The program aims to increase voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in Mississippi civics.
