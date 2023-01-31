Read full article on original website
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Asylum seekers refuse eviction from Midtown hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, camp outside hotel
A group of about 50 men who the city attempted to move from the Watson Hotel in Midtown to a refugee camp at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook are sleeping outside the hotel due to poor conditions at the Brooklyn site.
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
6sqft
Manhattan borough president sees the city’s vacancies as opportunities for creating new housing
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine released a report this week outlining 171 locations in the borough he believes can be turned into more than 73,000 new homes. The report, titled “Housing Manhattanites,” seeks to address Manhattan’s housing shortage and answer a critical question: “Where in our borough can we build the housing that Manhattanites so desperately need?” Of these housing opportunities, Levine explained to the New York Times: “Some of it is hiding in plain sight. There has been a Post Office that has been closed. There’s an abandoned bus depot that is not being used. There’s manufacturing space which is empty. There are buildings that landlords surrendered to the city for back taxes decades ago.”
Tensions Over Conditions at Emergency Shelters as NYC Struggles to House Migrants
For weeks, City Limits has been speaking to people sheltered at two of the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, or HERRCs: one at The ROW Hotel and another at The Watson Hotel in Manhattan, where adult men were recently transferred out and relocated to a congregate facility at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.
NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave
NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NYPD officers clear migrant encampment at Midtown hotel
Police clear the area outside of the Watson Hotel on Wednesday night after a standoff with migrants that started Sunday. The sweep ended several days of protests, where migrants were demanding better living accommodations. [ more › ]
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
PLANetizen
Manhattan Preservation Groups Block New Development—On a ‘Historic’ Parking Lot
A lot currently being used for parking in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport Historic District could be transformed into hundreds of units of housing—that is, if the parking lot wasn’t historically landmarked. As Ginia Bellafante explains in The New York Times, when a developer proposed a 26-story building...
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
