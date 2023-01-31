Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine released a report this week outlining 171 locations in the borough he believes can be turned into more than 73,000 new homes. The report, titled “Housing Manhattanites,” seeks to address Manhattan’s housing shortage and answer a critical question: “Where in our borough can we build the housing that Manhattanites so desperately need?” Of these housing opportunities, Levine explained to the New York Times: “Some of it is hiding in plain sight. There has been a Post Office that has been closed. There’s an abandoned bus depot that is not being used. There’s manufacturing space which is empty. There are buildings that landlords surrendered to the city for back taxes decades ago.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO