Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
Former Rhode Island mayor launches presidential bid
Republican Steve Laffey announced Thursday that he is running for president in 2024. Laffey served as the mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, from 2003 to 2007.
Turnto10.com
Providence police say they're aware of email that put assistant principal on leave
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department confirmed to NBC 10 it is aware of a controversial email from Mount Pleasant High School's assistant principal who has since been placed on leave. In an email sent to teachers on Thursday night, Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asked...
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District closed tomorrow due to extreme weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to the expected extreme cold and wind chill, the Providence Public School District will be closed Friday. The school district announced the closing in a tweet Thursday. All before and after school programs for Friday were also canceled. Additionally, Saturday school is canceled.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
1 current, 1 former Rhode Island police officer face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.
Turnto10.com
Worker burned after drum of acid explodes in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A worker was burned Wednesday morning in a hazmat incident at Technic, a company in Cranston that supplies chemicals and finishing equipment. Cranston Fire Chief James Warren told NBC 10 the worker was transporting a 55-gallon drum of acid on Wednesday morning when "some sort of 'explosion," occurred. The Department of Environmental Management said the worker was splashed with the cleaner containing acids as a result.
GoLocalProv
RI Trucking Companies Charged With Conspiracy for Tampering With Emission Monitoring Devices
Two Rhode Island trucking companies -- and their owner -- have entered plea agreements admitting guilt in tampering with federal emission monitoring devices on their fleet of trucks. North Kingstown companies M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of RI and owner Michael Collins were sued last week in federal court by...
rimonthly.com
Two Startling Entries Make the Most Endangered Properties List
The Providence Preservation Society today unveiled its 2023 Most Endangered Properties list, which contains several publicly owned structures, including the entire Providence Public School District and the city’s infrastructure. “Historic preservation is not simply about the maintenance and restoration of old architecture,” says Brent Runyon, executive director of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
goprovidence.com
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Stepping Down After 26 Years of Bold Ministry
Linda Forsberg has been pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 26+ years. It’s been more than 26 years since Pastor Linda Forsberg first stepped into the pulpit at First Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. This Sunday, Feb. 5, she will celebrate her final service as pastor, shifting to a job at Salve Regina University as assistant director of retreats and discernment.
GoLocalProv
RI Exhumes Body of Woman Who Died 30 Years Ago — Daughter Now Hopes “Justice Will be Served”
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office informed Lauren Lee Malloy that the body of her mother Lori Lee Malloy has been exhumed. As GoLocal reported in November, a motion was granted in court allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural."
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
Richmond mourns loss of longtime firefighter
Robert T. Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died of a heart attack on Jan. 26., according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
ABC6.com
Providence police to address 1st homicide of the year, announce outcome of recent operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they will be addressing Monday’s deadly shooting and announce the outcome of a recent operation. A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that a woman was shot on Prudence Avenue.
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
