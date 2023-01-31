Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Harbor Group International Pays $235MM for 464-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Neighborhood
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The transaction closed in November of 2022. However, details about the transaction were only recently revealed in a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews. According to that report, The Vermont was sold by TruAmerica Multifamily for $235 million, or about $506,465 per unit.) LOS ANGELES...
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman suggests spending $39 million on undeveloped land in Bel-Air
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up...
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
theregistrysocal.com
60-Unit Live/Work Loft Property Up for Sale for $45MM in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo Neighborhood
A 60-unit historic-cultural building consisting of large open space lofts with street-level commercial and retail space has recently been placed for sale in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles. According to the listing for the property by Colliers, the asset is offered at $45 million, or $750,000 per unit. The cap rate on the building is listed at 5 percent, which is slightly higher than the average of 4.2 percent over the last year in this area of downtown Los Angeles, according to industry reports reviewed by The Registry.
theregistrysocal.com
Sony Leases 225,239 SQFT at Wilshire Courtyard in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Onni Group’s Wilshire Courtyard office campus in Los Angeles has signed a long-term, multi-floor lease totaling 225,239 square feet with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Wilshire Courtyard is a premier two-building Class A campus situated in the heart of Miracle Mile, the cultural epicenter of Los Angeles, home to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Page Museum, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Petersen Automotive Museum.
theregistrysocal.com
State of California to Invest $600MM in LA Metro’s East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Maria S. Salinas, issued the following statement today after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.5 billion investment into 16 ongoing public transportation projects across the state, including $600 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project:
theregistrysocal.com
SENTRE Sells 75,081 SQFT Industrial Property in Azusa for $20.5MM
Azusa, Calif. –– CBRE brokered the sale of Azusa Center, a two-building industrial property in Azusa, Calif., totaling 75,081 sq. ft. JAR Commercial Investments, LLC purchased the property from SENTRE – a vertically integrated real estate investment firm headquartered in San Diego – for $20.5 million.
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
orthospinenews.com
Los Angeles Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon, Dr. Farzin Kabaei, Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 01, 2023 – At Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, Dr. Farzin Kabaei and his team use a multi-disciplinary approach to knee, hip and shoulder treatments at his state-of-the-art medical center in Los Angeles, California. He has been selected by Find Local Doctors for this honor as a result of his many five-star ratings and excellent reviews from satisfied patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area. In many of Dr. Kabaei’s reviews, patients have commented on his surgical skill and the top-notch professionalism that he provides.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
2urbangirls.com
Carson company to be featured in 2023 official GRAMMY® gift bag
CARSON, Calif. – A local company Upminders, the leading creator and manufacturer of uplifting, encouraging art and accessories will be featured in the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. Presenters and performers will receive Upminders’ Love Respect Unity (LRU) medallion in their official gift bag. The LRU medallion...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
theregistrysocal.com
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
Eater
West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name
Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
Headlines: The Airliner, Century-Old Lincoln Heights Bar, Will Close Next Month
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Lincoln Heights: After nearly a century in business, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights is set to close next month....
Santa Monica Daily Press
Lawsuit seeks to densify development in Santa Monica
Santa Monica’s failure to meet state housing requirements continues to generate legal headaches for the city with a pending lawsuit alleging developers should be able to build projects at higher density than currently allowed. The Santa Monica Housing Council (SMHC) alongside two residents (William T. Dawson and Irma Vargas)...
