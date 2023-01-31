Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Does The Mass Shootings Have Anything To Do With FBI Rading Chinese Outpost In New York For Spying On American Citizens?Source MoneyNew York City, NY
theregistrysocal.com
NFI Industries Signs Lease Renewal for 864,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Perris
Ontario, CA — Newmark announces the 864,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal with NFI Industries, a supply chain solutions provider, at Perris Distribution Center in Perris, California. Newmark Executive Managing Directors Mark Kegans, SIOR and Ron Washle, SIOR and Managing Director Dean Washle represented the landlord, Ares Management, formerly known as...
theregistrysocal.com
Paladin Equity’s 118-Hotel in Ontario Moved Forward by Planning Commission
A proposed plan for a 118-room Everhome Suites Hotel has taken another step forward. In a meeting held last week, the Ontario Planning Commission voted to move forward a development plan for the project and ultimately recommend the city council approve it. The Choice Hotels-branded project is being developed by Los Angeles-based Paladin Equity Capital and will also include a drive-thru restaurant.
theregistrysocal.com
SENTRE Sells 75,081 SQFT Industrial Property in Azusa for $20.5MM
Azusa, Calif. –– CBRE brokered the sale of Azusa Center, a two-building industrial property in Azusa, Calif., totaling 75,081 sq. ft. JAR Commercial Investments, LLC purchased the property from SENTRE – a vertically integrated real estate investment firm headquartered in San Diego – for $20.5 million.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
theregistrysocal.com
State of California to Invest $600MM in LA Metro’s East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Maria S. Salinas, issued the following statement today after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.5 billion investment into 16 ongoing public transportation projects across the state, including $600 million to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project:
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
theregistrysocal.com
Sony Leases 225,239 SQFT at Wilshire Courtyard in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Onni Group’s Wilshire Courtyard office campus in Los Angeles has signed a long-term, multi-floor lease totaling 225,239 square feet with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Wilshire Courtyard is a premier two-building Class A campus situated in the heart of Miracle Mile, the cultural epicenter of Los Angeles, home to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Page Museum, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and the Petersen Automotive Museum.
PLANetizen
Orange County Project Could Go Forward Under ‘Builder’s Remedy’
With local zoning laws suspended for cities that haven’t had their housing plans approved by the state of California, home builders are beginning to file applications for projects under the “builder’s remedy,” a 1990 law that lets developers bypass city council review and skirt local zoning laws if 20 percent of units in a proposed project are available to low-income renters. Jeff Collins reports on one project for the Orange County Register.
theregistrysocal.com
Harbor Group International Pays $235MM for 464-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Neighborhood
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The transaction closed in November of 2022. However, details about the transaction were only recently revealed in a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews. According to that report, The Vermont was sold by TruAmerica Multifamily for $235 million, or about $506,465 per unit.) LOS ANGELES...
Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles
Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US. Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley. The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of...
theregistrysocal.com
Clearwater Living Completes 117-Unit Senior Housing Facility in Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced completion of Clearwater at Glendora, a high-end senior living facility equipped for residents seeking assisted living and memory care services. The 117-unit, 107,980-square-foot two-story building provides 88 assisted living units and 29 memory care units, offering specialized care for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory impairment. Residents will have several layout options ranging from single or double occupancy rooms, with studios, one- and two-bedroom room units available. Move-ins are scheduled for early 2023.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
Inland Empire transit project gets state funding
$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California. $19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative. The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will...
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California
Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
newsmirror.net
Another Wilson III Basin project is completed
Yucaipa Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern presented to the city council the latest completed Wilson III Basin Project at the Jan. 9 meeting. The request was for acceptance of contract work associated with payment for completed work of the Wilson III Basin, Phase 1B Improvements Project, by LB3 Enterprises Inc. and was approved.
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
