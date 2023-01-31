The Economics club was founded in 2011 by a group of Fort Hays State University students who wanted to promote the discipline of economics and its relevance to students. According to their Tigerlink page, the purpose of the club is to provide students with an educational and social organization that promotes economics while providing students with opportunities to develop education, research, leadership, and networking skills in the field of economics.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO