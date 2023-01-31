Read full article on original website
FHSU Rodeo gears up for spring season with ‘Turn & Burn’ events
Fort Hays’ Rodeo Club is hosting a series of four separate barrel racing competitions called the Tiger Turn and Burn on Sundays. It is properly and officially run and is an open event for college students and locals of any age alike to enter. The Tiger Turn and Burn...
Trio hit provisional marks at meet
MARYVILLE, Mo. – A trio of multi-athletes representing the Fort Hays State women’s track and field team racked up four provisional performances Thursday (Feb. 2) at the Bearcat Invite. All three Tigers easily surpassed the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying threshold in the pentathlon, with two setting personal-bests in the event.
FHSU releases Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2022
A total of 1,624 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
FHSU Student Organization Feature – Economics Club
The Economics club was founded in 2011 by a group of Fort Hays State University students who wanted to promote the discipline of economics and its relevance to students. According to their Tigerlink page, the purpose of the club is to provide students with an educational and social organization that promotes economics while providing students with opportunities to develop education, research, leadership, and networking skills in the field of economics.
Late push lifts FHSU women to victory
WICHITA, Kan. – Fort Hays State outlasted Newman in a tight battle Thursday night at Fugate Gymnasium. The Tigers moved to 17-7 overall, 12-4 in the MIAA with an 84-77 win over the Jets. Emma Ruddle scored a career-high 21 points to pace the Tigers, while Katie Wagner reached 1,000 points for her career in the victory.
Tigers win at Newman
WICHITA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball improved to 15-7 overall, 10-6 in the MIAA with a 71-62 win at Newman on Thursday evening at Fugate Gymnasium. The victory gave the Tigers a season sweep of the Jets for the fourth-straight season. Elijah Nnanabu matched his career high with 19 points, while Kaleb Hammeke reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
New bills introduced at SGA meeting
The Fort Hays Student Government Association has hit the ground running this semester, introducing and adopting a number of bills and resolutions at just their second meeting of 2023. During new business on Thursday, a bill concerning the Legislative and Political Action committee fee review schedule was read for the...
