Pottsville resident new agricultural program coordinator for Schuylkill County

The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shenandoah Valley board approves longtime staffer retirements, expels two students
SHENANDOAH – Two longtime staff members are retiring, and two students are expelled after Monday’s Shenandoah Valley School Board meeting. The school board approved letters of intent to retire from Barbara Cuff and Julie Buchinsky, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Cuff had been a...
YAHOO!
The Shenandoah Sentinel
MABS board suspends employee at special meeting
RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
Accountant sentenced for misuse of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship nonprofit funds
WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the greater Hazleton area benefited at sentencing by not having a criminal history.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year
Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
abc27.com
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
skooknews.com
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program
DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Threat closes Catasauqua charter school Thursday
A threat Thursday closed a Catasauqua charter school for the day. The threat was made Wednesday night against Innovative Arts Academy Charter School via the Safe2Say app, police Chief Douglas Kish said. Innovative Arts Academy Charter School closed the school building at 330 Howertown Road and said students should work...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
