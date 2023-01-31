Quiq will build an international commercial team and deepen its partner ecosystem to improve the customer experience for businesses while reducing call volumes and costs. Quiq, the technology company creating the future of conversations between businesses and their customers, announced an expansion of its services to the United Kingdom and Europe to meet the growing international demand for digital messaging. This solution works with existing contact centre systems and allows businesses to engage with customers on their channel of choice, improve CSAT, and reduce costs. With Quiq, brands can engage with their customers on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, Google’s Business Messages, SMS, web chat and other popular messaging channels.

19 HOURS AGO