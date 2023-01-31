Read full article on original website
Fix Intel High Definition DSP Code 28 on Windows 11/10
Some users have complained that the Intel High Definition Audio is not working, and instead, they get Intel high definition DSP code 28. The error is displayed in the Intel High Definition DSP audio device’s properties and is marked by a yellow exclamation mark. If the error Intel high definition DSP code 28 appears on the screen, you are in the right place. In this tutorial, we will explain some valuable solutions so, that users can resolve the said error without any confusion in Windows 11.
Best AI tools for Audio Editing
Like every other field, artificial intelligence has revolutionized audio editing tools too. Some of the AI tools come pre-built in audio tools like Pro Tools, Audacity, and other Adobe products. To use them, we need to download them onto our PC and install it. You need to meet the minimum requirements of those software programs to run them and use all the features they have. With the advent of AI, audio editing and podcasting have never been easier. In this guide, we show you the best AI tools for audio editing and podcasting. Use them to edit your audio files and podcasting without downloading a thing except for the output.
GameLoop not opening or is crashing on Windows PC
GameLoop is one of the most famous Android emulators for Windows PC. It allows us to play games such as PUBG Mobile and COD without much hassle. However, as of late, GameLoop is not opening or is crashing on a lot of Windows PC. If you are in the same boat, follow the solutions mentioned in this article to resolve the issue.
This video file cannot be played, Error Code 102630
When trying to play a video on any browser we may face the error code 102630 which usually signifies that an empty playlist has been selected. Technically, this error should pop up if and only if we click on the wrong link, but in reality, the error code appears even when trying to access genuine content. Because of this, we can say that this is a network error. The network error itself can happen due to various reasons. In this article, we will discuss all those reasons and measures you can take to resolve them.
Fix CAA2000B Office Outlook, Word or Excel error
Are you experiencing error code CAA2000B in Office apps like Outlook, Word, or Excel? If so, this post will interest you. Here, we will be listing all the working fixes using which you can get rid of the CAA2000B error in Office apps. Earlier, we covered error code CAA2000B in Microsoft Teams. But, this error is also reported to occur on other Office applications, especially Outlook. When triggered, you will get the following error message:
Best AI tools for Developers
Artificial intelligence has taken over the world. Be it ChatGPT, or the latest AI tools from various companies, the whole world is talking about artificial intelligence. People have slowly started using various AI tools available for their work. In this guide, we show you the best AI tools for Developers.
Fix Runtime Error, Could not call proc on Windows computers
If the Runtime Error, Could not call proc keeps occurring on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post may be able to help you. You can follow some simple steps to fix this error. What does a Runtime error mean?. Runtime errors are errors that occur at the time of...
Best free ChatGPT alternatives
Here is a list of the best free ChatGPT alternatives. ChatGPT is a hot topic these days. It is an AI-powered chatbot platform based on GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture developed by OpenAI. It uses natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning algorithms to understand user input and generate relevant responses. It helps businesses generate brand names, business taglines, advertising content, and much more. It also helps individuals in different aspects like blog writing, content rewriting, etc.
Best AI tools for Productivity
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have the potential and capabilities to help the way we work and increase productivity. The AI tools can help you do many tasks such as recording meetings, transcribing them, or making notes out of them, etc. There are many great tools that can cater to tracking your habits to your business tasks. you might be wondering what tools you can use in your personal and professional lives. In this guide, we show you the best AI tools for productivity.
Function key for Brightness not working in Windows 11/10
There are different ways to change the screen brightness, but the easiest way is to use the function keys. PCs of different brands have different function keys to control screen brightness. In this article, we will see what you should do if the Function key for brightness is not working on your Windows 11/10 computer.
Steam is not opening on Windows 11/10
If the Steam client is not opening on your Windows 11/10 PC even after multiple tries, this guide will help you fix the issue. Steam is one of the most popular game launchers that you can use to play a variety of video games on a PC. It provides a lot of handy features including social networking, game streaming services, game server matchmaking, anti-cheat measures, etc. But, as reported by some users, the Steam client just doesn’t launch on their PC even after several tries and they are unable to play any game.
How to check NTFS Permissions using Command-line or Free tools
In Windows 11/10, you can view NTFS permissions in different ways. Many third-party tools or software are available that will help you check NTFS permissions on your Windows computer. In addition to this, you can also use the command line tool. In this article, we will show you how to check NTFS Permissions using Command-line or Tool.
How to use Microsoft Lens: Beginners guide
Microsoft Lens is a great tool available for both iOS and Android users to capture information from documents, scans, whiteboards, business cards, receipts, menus, signs, or anything else that contains text that you don’t want to type manually. Using Microsoft Lens effectively makes your tasks easier and saves time. In this guide, we show you how to use Microsoft Lens.
OpenAI launches AI Text Classifier tool to detect ChatGPT generated content
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT launched a tool to detect the content generated by ChatGPT. It is called an AI Text Classifier. The tool is available for free and when you run a text in it, it will show when the text was generated and for what question it was generated.
How to change Stroke Styles in InDesign
InDesign is one of Adobe’s answers to desktop and digital publishing. InDesign is used in the design and layout of printed and digital books and magazines. Just like I taught myself Photoshop and Illustrator, some people will want to learn about InDesign on their own. Learning how to change stroke style in InDesign is important to know. Strokes can be lines or shapes, shapes are made up of strokes that enclose a space. Line strokes can be arrows, and lines, etc. strokes that enclose space can be rectangles, squares, triangles, etc.
Microsoft launches Teams Premium powered by ChatGPT
Microsoft has launched Microsoft Teams Premium for an all-in-one collaborative experience. It incorporates the latest technologies, including Large Language Models powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, to make meetings on Teams, more intelligent, personalized, and protected. Microsoft Teams Premium will be powered by ChatGPT. As customers are looking for features to...
How to make Steam VR Games run better?
Are Steam VR games lagging on your computer? Do you want to make your Steam VR games run better? Several gamers have reported experiencing performance issues while playing Steam VR games. If you are one of those users, this post is curated for you. Here, we will be showing you methods using which you can improve the performance of your Steam VR games and run them smoother and better.
Best AI tools for Business
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become important for businesses that are looking to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital world. From automating repetitive tasks to improving customer support, AI can help businesses improve efficiency thereby increasing business potential. There are a lot of great AI tools available for every need of running a business. In this guide, we list some of the best AI tools for business.
How to count cells in Excel using COUNT Function
Microsoft Excel is capable of counting the number of cells that contain numbers, so if there was a time when you chose to manually count cells, then such days are over. That is because it is possible to count cells by using the COUNT function, and from what we can tell, it works quite well.
Microsoft Teams not opening or launching on PC
Are you unable to open or launch the Microsoft Teams app on your Windows PC? Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform for real-time collaboration, video meetings, messaging, file sharing, and more within organizations. However, some MS Teams users have reported experiencing issues while launching the app. The app just won’t open their computer.
