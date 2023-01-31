Governor McKee, Commerce Corporation Approve Innovation Vouchers and Network Matching Grants to Help Fund R&D and Business Development

Read full article on original website
Related
ri.gov
RI DHS Updates Customers on Efficiency-Focused Pilot Program that will Begin in Call Center
Pilot modeled after other states is aimed to increase efficiency and improve overall customer service, while eliminating backlogs. CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the agency will implement a pilot program at the DHS call center called Processing Wednesdays. The program is focused on increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service by refocusing call center staff on processing applications, recertifications, updating customer files, reports, and other operational tasks – these tasks are crucial to reducing the backlog of claims which cause a slowdown in overall processing. To process claims faster and thus reduce the number of calls, the call center will be closed to incoming calls every Wednesday until the end of the pilot. All public office lobbies will continue to be open according to the posted schedule, with regular services available.
ri.gov
Governor McKee, State Officials Announce RIDOT as First State Agency to Reach 100 Percent LED Conversion
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER) announced today that RIDOT is the first Rhode Island state agency to fully convert its lighting resources to energy-efficient LED lights. This conversion provides significant long-term energy savings.
ri.gov
Reminder: Rhode Island’s Preparations for 48-Hour Cold Snap
PROVIDENCE, RI – The McKee Administration is reminding Rhode Islanders of the resources and health guidance available to help keep residents safe during the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Friday and Saturday. The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), Department of Housing, Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Office of Energy Resources (OER) have been leading the State’s preparedness efforts throughout the week.
ri.gov
In Advance of Extreme Cold, McKee Administration Reminds Rhode Islanders to Take Health Precautions
In advance of the extreme cold expected this weekend, the McKee Administration is reminding all Rhode Islanders about ways to stay healthy and safe. According to the National Weather Service, Rhode Island will experience temperatures and wind chills below freezing Friday, February 3 into Saturday, February 4. Extreme cold can cause hypothermia, frostbite, and can contribute to events like household fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. The best way to protect your health against extreme cold is to prepare yourself, your home, and your car before extremely cold weather.
Comments / 0