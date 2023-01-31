Governor McKee, Commerce Corporation Approve Innovation Vouchers and Network Matching Grants to Help Fund R&D and Business Development

Pilot modeled after other states is aimed to increase efficiency and improve overall customer service, while eliminating backlogs. CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the agency will implement a pilot program at the DHS call center called Processing Wednesdays. The program is focused on increasing operational efficiency and improving customer service by refocusing call center staff on processing applications, recertifications, updating customer files, reports, and other operational tasks – these tasks are crucial to reducing the backlog of claims which cause a slowdown in overall processing. To process claims faster and thus reduce the number of calls, the call center will be closed to incoming calls every Wednesday until the end of the pilot. All public office lobbies will continue to be open according to the posted schedule, with regular services available.

