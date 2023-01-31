ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week

For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun

The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The French Press to open second location; Find out where it will open

The French Press, which first opened in downtown Lafayette 14 years ago, will open a second location, owners announced this morning. Owners Justin and Margaret Girouard will open The French Press Ambassador in the Englewood Plaza at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey in the former Brick & Spoon space as early as March. The second location will put the brand closer to a growing section of Lafayette, Justin Girouard said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners

An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette city, parish councils order bars to close early on Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras revelry in Lafayette will be ending two hours early this year as the city and parish councils have ordered bars to close at midnight. It's a tradition in New Orleans for police on foot and horseback to sweep through Bourbon Street at midnight after Mardi Gras, encouraging revelers to retire for the evening and signaling the end of festivities and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season that leads to Easter.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA

