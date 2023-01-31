Read full article on original website
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
theadvocate.com
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun
The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
theadvocate.com
The French Press to open second location; Find out where it will open
The French Press, which first opened in downtown Lafayette 14 years ago, will open a second location, owners announced this morning. Owners Justin and Margaret Girouard will open The French Press Ambassador in the Englewood Plaza at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey in the former Brick & Spoon space as early as March. The second location will put the brand closer to a growing section of Lafayette, Justin Girouard said.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food Store
What's for lunch at Bet-R on Kalurah Street. Most grocery stores in Baton Rouge contain a deli department where hot meals are prepared and served. Here is the menu for daily lunch specials at local favorite, Bet-R Neighborhood Supermarket.
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette city, parish councils order bars to close early on Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras revelry in Lafayette will be ending two hours early this year as the city and parish councils have ordered bars to close at midnight. It's a tradition in New Orleans for police on foot and horseback to sweep through Bourbon Street at midnight after Mardi Gras, encouraging revelers to retire for the evening and signaling the end of festivities and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season that leads to Easter.
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
theadvocate.com
Demolition kicks off Lane Regional Medical Center’s $90 million renovation in Zachary
Crews officially kicked off work Thursday on a dramatic $90 million renovation at Lane Regional Medical Center that will add an 82,000-square-foot, four-story tower to the Zachary hospital. The work, which is expected to finish in 2026, will also transform 37,000 square feet of space on the hospital’s existing first...
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge — the second within weeks; see winning numbers
For the second time in a matter of weeks, someone bought a $100,000 Powerball ticket at a Baton Rouge convenience store, the Louisiana Lottery said Thursday. The most recent winner was a ticket purchased at the Circle K at 4718 Plank Road; the drawing was made on Wednesday. Earlier this...
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time.
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died after his truck crashed into a utility pole, overturned, and hit two parked vehicles. According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
