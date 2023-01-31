ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?

In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City Found Safe

Officers in Oregon City are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a man with mental health concerns who wandered away from his adult care home on Monday afternoon. The guy is 24 years old and lives in Oregon City. Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City...
OREGON CITY, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
