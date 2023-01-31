Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
‘Last chance’ to see rare green comet, clouds increase Tuesday night across the PNW
Check out the rare “green comet” hanging in the night’s sky while you still can. After days of brisk, clear skies, cloudy weather returns to the Pacific Northwest tonight.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Hundreds lose power overnight in Southwest Portland
A large power outage is impacting residents living near the Goose Hollow neighborhood and downtown area early Tuesday morning.
Four Lake Oswego businesses broken into early Monday morning
Person smashed windows to enter Open Rice Sushi, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Petco and Laughing Planet
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
30 gallons of fuel spill on railroad tracks in North Portland
About 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Portland's Cathedral Park on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
focushillsboro.com
When Does The Hillsboro Oregon Post Office Close?
In March of 2021, as I was leaving the planning department of Washington County and making my way east on Main Street, I saw a tree removal firm cut down several enormous maple trees that were growing along the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. It is estimated that these...
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
KXL
People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place
Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
focushillsboro.com
Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City Found Safe
Officers in Oregon City are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a man with mental health concerns who wandered away from his adult care home on Monday afternoon. The guy is 24 years old and lives in Oregon City. Missing Guy From Adult Care Home In Oregon City...
focushillsboro.com
Popular Oregon City Vet Nation-wide Rep Accused Of Taking Out A Dude In The Intel Parking Lot
The Hillsboro Police Department said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 55-year-old retired veterinarian from Clackamas County for the murder of an Intel contractor living in Oregon City. Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was discovered dead in his car in an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus on Friday...
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
