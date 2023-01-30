Read full article on original website
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
The Greatest Threats to Moving Fresh Produce
Since childhood, we’ve been taught that eating fruits and vegetables is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. Today, that lesson is a leading trend with consumers. In fact, over the last decade, there has been a 500% increase in U.S. adults adopting a plant-based diet. Whether the recent spike...
Dole to Sell Fresh Vegetables Division
DUBLIN — Dole plc announced Tuesday that its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Dole’s Fresh Vegetables Division to an affiliate of Fresh Express Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, for gross proceeds of approximately $293 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments.
USDA Invests Millions in Compost Projects, Food Waste Reduction
WASHINGTON– The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $9.4 million in 45 cooperative agreements that support innovative, scalable waste management plans to reduce and divert food waste from landfills. The Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CFWR) cooperative agreements, which are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act,...
Nestlé Rolls Out Paper-Wrapped KitKat
KitKat, one of the world's most popular confectionery products, is introducing recyclable paper packaging as a pilot test for the brand. The recyclable paper packaging will be available for a limited time for its four-finger bar in Australia, across Western Australia, South Australia and Northern Territory. Nestlé will produce more...
Researchers Find 'Concerning' Gaps in Baby Food Regulations
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rice cereal, formula, purees and puffs. They’re among the most popular products purchased from the baby food aisle. And they share one more thing in common: They likely contain toxic metals. What’s more, the U.S. doesn’t have the kind of strict regulations for commercially produced...
