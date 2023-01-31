Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
Quiq Expands Conversational AI To UK and Europe
Quiq will build an international commercial team and deepen its partner ecosystem to improve the customer experience for businesses while reducing call volumes and costs. Quiq, the technology company creating the future of conversations between businesses and their customers, announced an expansion of its services to the United Kingdom and Europe to meet the growing international demand for digital messaging. This solution works with existing contact centre systems and allows businesses to engage with customers on their channel of choice, improve CSAT, and reduce costs. With Quiq, brands can engage with their customers on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, Google’s Business Messages, SMS, web chat and other popular messaging channels.
Vee24 Introduces WhatsApp Integration For Customer Assistance
The integration opens up brands to a trusted channel for customer support. Vee24, a person-to-person digital customer experience solutions provider, announced the recent launch of its asynchronous messaging integration. This new feature allows brands to engage with their customers via WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service. Vee24’s digital...
Dealer OMG Introduces vinAMP Marketing Platform
A vinAMP platform is a tool linking consumer identity data, vehicle ownership data, behavioural and contextual data, and predictive analytics on over 190 million vehicle owners across the U.S. Dealer OMG, a tech-enabled leading automotive social marketing service provider focused on delivering advanced social media solutions to dealerships and OEMs,...
OneBill Integrates With Hubspot, Elevates CRM
Businesses can now have the peace of mind that their customer records will be accurately duplicated and updated in real-time. Companies using OneBill’s platform to manage their billing and monetisation operations will now have the advantage of leveraging powerhouse Hubspot’s intelligent CRM tools, thanks to a newly developed integration.
Observe.AI Launches Real-Time AI
By uniquely leveraging post-interaction insights and historical data, Observe.AI introduces highly contextualised real-time agent guidance, live supervisor coaching, and automated actions. Observe.AI, the live conversation intelligence platform for contact centres, announced the launch of its new Real-Time AI product suite – designed to help agents succeed at every customer interaction...
NICE Partners With Cognizant
The collaboration opens up growth opportunities in CX, WFM, and digital transformation. NICE and Cognizant announced the launch of a global strategic go-to-market partnership to accelerate customer experience (CX) transformation. This partnership leverages Cognizant’s deep consulting and business transformation capabilities along with NICE CXone’s industry-leading complete, integrated cloud platform to accelerate customer adoption of advanced CX solutions such as digital, analytics, and conversational AI. For both companies, this partnership will enable growth opportunities in their respective customer bases.
MoEngage Releases State of Personalisation Report
The report says 66% of marketers are looking towards enhancing their email personalisation capabilities. MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, has released a “State of Personalisation Report” covering how retail brands in the Middle East and Africa can use the power of personalisation to enhance their engagement metrics. Customer...
