thelundreport.org
With lack of options in Oregon, some wait for weeks for mental health treatment
This article was originally published by KGW. From the Clatsop County jail, 32-year-old Kenny Benton waits for treatment of his mental illness. Benton is currently deemed too mentally ill to aid and assist with his criminal trial. Instead, he attends weekly fitness to proceed hearings where lawyers, doctors, family members and a judge decide what comes next.
thelundreport.org
Some hospitals allowed secrecy around ‘crisis’ care standards, others aren’t
In November and the first half of December, Oregon hospitals were not shy about publicly declaring that a trio of respiratory viruses had filled beds and forced them to invoke “crisis standards of care” due to a lack of nurses. Then — though many hospitals continued to operate...
Oregon ranks 50th in the US for providing access to addiction treatment; recovering addicts want better resources
SALEM, Ore — Nearly 100 Oregonians rallied outside the state Capitol on Wednesday for better addiction and recovery treatment options across the state. "I'd love to see quicker access," said Faye Cooper a recovering addict. "More beds available to those that need them, and more support for culturally specific programs."
Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes
Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Legislators Want To Build More Vital Child Care Facilities
House Bill 3005 targets childcare providers who need funding to expand. It would create a $100 million fund for childcare providers planning repairs, expansions, and new buildings to accommodate additional children over the next two years. The Housing and Community Services Department, the state’s housing agency, would grant or loan the funds.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
thelundreport.org
Oregon colleges rethink approach to nursing educator gap
State lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills to tackle the nursing shortage in Oregon — including one of its root causes: a lack of nurse educators. But some colleges aren't waiting — they’re tackling the problem now. A 2020 study from the American Association of Colleges...
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse
School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week. Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators In Oregon Propose Proposals To Lower Prescription Drug Expenses
Legislators in Oregon are contemplating a bill that would help prevent the closure of independent pharmacies in rural areas by putting a cap on the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs. Prescription drugs, especially those used to treat cancer and other serious diseases, account for a disproportionately large portion of Oregonians’...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
kezi.com
Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole
EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
Chronicle
Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape
The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
focushillsboro.com
Steve Marks OLCC Director For Years Is Officially Out
Word on the street (WW) has it that veteran Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission director Steve Marks has resigned at the request of Gov. Tina Kotek. Marks gave notice of his departure to OLCC today. Workers at OLCC and major participants in the industries it oversees were caught off guard by the move.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
WWEEK
AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System
One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
"It’s been 13-plus years, and for me to remember how to walk again -- it’s kind of been a journey," Sisters resident Erik Himbert said Tuesday. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
