Oregon State

thelundreport.org

With lack of options in Oregon, some wait for weeks for mental health treatment

This article was originally published by KGW. From the Clatsop County jail, 32-year-old Kenny Benton waits for treatment of his mental illness. Benton is currently deemed too mentally ill to aid and assist with his criminal trial. Instead, he attends weekly fitness to proceed hearings where lawyers, doctors, family members and a judge decide what comes next.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes

Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Legislators Want To Build More Vital Child Care Facilities

House Bill 3005 targets childcare providers who need funding to expand. It would create a $100 million fund for childcare providers planning repairs, expansions, and new buildings to accommodate additional children over the next two years. The Housing and Community Services Department, the state’s housing agency, would grant or loan the funds.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon colleges rethink approach to nursing educator gap

State lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills to tackle the nursing shortage in Oregon — including one of its root causes: a lack of nurse educators. But some colleges aren't waiting — they’re tackling the problem now. A 2020 study from the American Association of Colleges...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse

School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week.  Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Legislators In Oregon Propose Proposals To Lower Prescription Drug Expenses

Legislators in Oregon are contemplating a bill that would help prevent the closure of independent pharmacies in rural areas by putting a cap on the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs. Prescription drugs, especially those used to treat cancer and other serious diseases, account for a disproportionately large portion of Oregonians’...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama pharmacies seeing shortage of diabetes drugs after gaining popularity for weight loss online

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes and prevent cardiovascular disease is hitting Alabama. Ralph Sorrell, a pharmacist at Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook, said patients using GLP-1 injectable medicines like Ozempic lose 10-15% of their body weight. The drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. Sorrell said the demand is too great for the supply. Many are turning to Teledocs to be prescribed, which Sorrell said skews distribution.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
focushillsboro.com

Steve Marks OLCC Director For Years Is Officially Out

Word on the street (WW) has it that veteran Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission director Steve Marks has resigned at the request of Gov. Tina Kotek. Marks gave notice of his departure to OLCC today. Workers at OLCC and major participants in the industries it oversees were caught off guard by the move.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land

Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE

