Oregon State

KCBY

Landlords and tenants pack hearing on eviction protections bill

SALEM, Ore. — At a packed legislative hearing Monday, tenants and landlords testified for and against increasing eviction protections in Oregon. If passed, Senate Bill 799 would increase some eviction protections and slow down non-payment eviction proceedings. "This will be an incredibly important part of solving our crisis of...
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers

WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
WASHINGTON, DC
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGMD Radio

Legislation to Expand Affordable Housing Access for Low-Income Families in Rental Assistance Program

With many people struggling to find affordable housing and the rising cost of living, eligible low-income families will have increased housing choices under legislation that Senators Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) have reintroduced. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, which aims to improve the federal government’s largest rental assistance program, will also give families improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods. The bipartisan bill would make it easier to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) — often referred to as Section 8 vouchers — and attract and retain landlords to the program.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Utilities are cutting power to millions of struggling Americans

A growing number of Americans are getting their power shut off, as rising costs of living force consumers to choose between keeping the lights on and paying for food, rent or transportation.Last year, utilities cut off power to an estimated 4.2 million households, according to a report released this week from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Energy and Policy Institute and BailoutWatch. The estimate is conservative because only some states reveal information about utility cutoffs. The authors used the cutoff rate from those states to estimate a nationwide figure.In states the report tracked, electricity shut-offs increased nearly 30% from...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

This TikToker Is Highlighting Horrifying Conditions in NYC Public Housing

In New York City, nearly everyone has a housing horror story or a gripe with a landlord. Perhaps no one more so than public housing tenants, whose landlord is New York City. The city’s public housing stock has repair needs in the tens of thousands of dollars after decades of disinvestment. New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants protest poor housing conditions often, have frequently taken their complaints to social media, and are very vocal in town halls and public hearings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office

Gov. Josh Shapiro is ordering many state employees to return to the office. Here are the details:. What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro Administration policy to take effect on March 6.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Experts warn of child care industry turmoil ahead

For Christina Townsend, the cost of child care for her young son was $1,625 a month in Northern Virginia, about 50% of her take-home income. That was on top of the financial burden of taking unpaid parental leave when he was born.Last summer, her small family decided to move across the country to Denver, Colorado, which they found more affordable. But the cost of child care remained a challenge. In the end, Townsend, who herself has a masters degree in early childhood education, made the decision to stop teaching and work remotely part-time as a contractor and care full-time for...
COLORADO STATE
moderncampground.com

Fraser Coast Implements Local Laws to Provide Temporary Accommodation

The Fraser Coast Regional Council in Queensland, Australia, is set to implement new local laws in the coming weeks aimed at helping families and friends who are struggling to find rental accommodation. The laws will allow property owners or occupants to host family or friends in a caravan on their...
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Virginia dives deeper into the cold, dark world of data center subsidies

If you set out to design a facility that would offer the smallest possible economic benefit to the surrounding community, what would you do? You might start by making it a place where virtually nobody works on a full-time basis, so as not to generate income taxes or create more business for local restaurants, retailers or landlords. You would make it one that doesn’t have much by way of customer or supplier traffic, for the same reasons. You’d have it require few, if any, products or services from local vendors. You’d also maybe consider giving it a giant 24/7 appetite...
VIRGINIA STATE

