It is important to remind ourselves of the importance of oral health as sometimes it can be forgotten. It is recommended to start bringing in your little ones either at the sprout of their first tooth or by the time they are one year old. Although it may seem unnecessary at times it is never too early to start setting healthy dental habits. We encourage bringing your kiddos as we can provide you with many tips on how to make dental care fun and/or catch any early cavities and help prevent any future ones! We recommend seeing your dentist at least twice a year to stay caught up!

