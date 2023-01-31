Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing
NEW YORK — That the death of Tyre Nichols — young, Black, just trying to get home — came at the hands of Memphis police officers was a familiar refrain in the nation's seemingly endless lamentation of racism and police brutality aimed at Black people. This time...
KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old
On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports
A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said. Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday. No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects.
Three Men Incapacitated and Robbed After Visiting New York Gay Bar, Police Say
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
Husband of Woman Burned Alive in Gruesome Brooklyn Killing Speaks Out
The last time Pedro Valazquez heard his wife’s voice, she was already dead. Estranged spouse Surgerys Ramirez was tied up and burned alive inside a Brooklyn apartment by a crazed boyfriend on Nov. 11, police said, with Velazquez finding a final message on his answering machine after her gruesome death.
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old gangbanger arrested in shooting of teen boy on NYC bus: cops
A 14-year-old gangbanger has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenage boy — the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official — on an MTA bus in the Bronx, authorities and law enforcement sources said Thursday. The teen suspect — a member of the ruthless Mac Baller gang — was picked up Wednesday evening after threatening someone with a gun at a Bronx bus stop, according to cops and the sources. He was then linked to the Jan. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old boy on board a Bx5 bus. The victim — who, according to sources, is the...
Second Lawyer who Participated in Molotov Cocktail Attack During George Floyd Protests Sentenced to Over a Year in Prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis . Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out […]...
35-year-old slashed in face at Capital One Bank in NYC, cops say
A 35-year-old man was slashed in the face inside a Manhattan bank late Wednesday, cops said. The victim was attacked inside the Capital One Bank on Broadway near East 14th Street – steps from the Union Square subway station, just after 10 p.m., authorities said. A man with a dark complexion, wearing a yellow jacket, black jeans and carrying a suitcase fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The motive for the assault was unknown on Thursday. Cops could not confirm exactly where the slashing occurred inside the bank, which was closed at the time of the attack. Photos from the scene show the lights on in the vestibule, where the ATMs are located.
Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources
A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...
NYPD clears out group of migrant 'single men' refusing eviction from ritzy Manhattan hotel
New York City police officers cleared out an encampment of migrants who were refusing eviction from their temporary free stay at a ritzy Manhattan hotel Wednesday night. The migrants, who City Hall described as mostly "single men," slept on the street outside the Watson Hotel for three days following their eviction earlier this week. City officials planned to transfer migrants from the hotel to a 1,000-bed shelter in Brooklyn on Sunday. The illegal migrants, who were given free rooms at the $300-per-night Hells Kitchen hotel, refused to vacate, however, and were joined by activists rallying outside the building.
Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NYPD sees largest staff exodus in decades with leaders 'refusing to acknowledge' mounting crisis: union boss
The New York City Police Department lost more staff members last year than it has in two decades, but leadership is "refusing to acknowledge" the spiraling crisis, the city's top police union leader said. Things have gotten so bad that criminals could be emboldened, endangering residents and Big Apple tourists,...
16-year-old NYC boy possibly stabbed by other teen in romantic feud over girl: cops
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in the stomach near his high school may have been attacked by a romantic rival in a feud over a girl, police officials said Wednesday. The young victim was seriously wounded while leaving the International School of Liberal Arts in the Bronx with his girlfriend around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing. “He’s in critical condition. So this isn’t a random one. He [was] specifically targeted,” Essig told reporters. “We believe it might be the perpetrator and the victim are fighting over the same girl,” he explained. Essig noted the attacker — who remained at large Wednesday — allegedly used to date the victim’s girlfriend, who also fled. “Witnesses who know the two individuals say they’ve been disputing for the past few months over this,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he’s a … fellow student right now at this point,” Essig said of the possible perpetrator. Police on Tuesday said they were looking for five males who fled the site of the stabbing on foot. Investigators are still looking for video of the incident, Essig said.
Body found in BK living room after report of foul odor; woman’s death deemed a homicide
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 43-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Brooklyn apartment after a foul odor was reported died of compression to her neck, officials said Thursday. Tamara Graham’s body was found in her Troy Avenue home on Dec. 15. Her death was later deemed a homicide. Graham was unconscious and […]
Rapist on parole found guilty in Manhattan rape
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan. Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps […]
Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
