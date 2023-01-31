ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Sports

Swimming and Diving teams earn Scholar All-America status

RICHMOND, Va. – The CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) announced Thursday the selection of The University of Texas Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving teams as Scholar All-America teams for the 2022 fall semester. Teams were required to post a minimum 3.0 GPA to earn...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Where would the Longhorns land if the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began now?

The next three weeks will tell not just fans, but the NCAA tournament selection committee, a lot about the Texas Longhorns. Starting on Saturday, the Longhorns enter a bruising portion of their schedule with road games against Kansas State and Kansas, getting just Sunday off between them and four of their final nine games at Moody Center. In a conference like the Big 12 this season, there are no "easy" games, either. Every time the Longhorns take the floor, it's a rock fight — figuratively speaking, of course.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12

On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving sweeps Big 12 weekly awards

IRVING, Texas – No. 2 Women's Swimming and Diving swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards, the league announced on Wednesday. It marked the fifth time this season that Texas has swept the weekly conference honors. The Longhorns were dominant in a pair of home dual meet victories against No. 4 NC State last week, winning 124-62 on Friday followed by an 93-53 victory on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts

A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program

A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KLST/KSAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX

