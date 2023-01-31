Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
Texas Sports
Swimming and Diving teams earn Scholar All-America status
RICHMOND, Va. – The CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) announced Thursday the selection of The University of Texas Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving teams as Scholar All-America teams for the 2022 fall semester. Teams were required to post a minimum 3.0 GPA to earn...
Where would the Longhorns land if the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began now?
The next three weeks will tell not just fans, but the NCAA tournament selection committee, a lot about the Texas Longhorns. Starting on Saturday, the Longhorns enter a bruising portion of their schedule with road games against Kansas State and Kansas, getting just Sunday off between them and four of their final nine games at Moody Center. In a conference like the Big 12 this season, there are no "easy" games, either. Every time the Longhorns take the floor, it's a rock fight — figuratively speaking, of course.
hornfm.com
Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12
On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
Texas Sports
No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving sweeps Big 12 weekly awards
IRVING, Texas – No. 2 Women's Swimming and Diving swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards, the league announced on Wednesday. It marked the fifth time this season that Texas has swept the weekly conference honors. The Longhorns were dominant in a pair of home dual meet victories against No. 4 NC State last week, winning 124-62 on Friday followed by an 93-53 victory on Saturday.
Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts
A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class
With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
College football recruiting rankings: Where Texas teams sit on eve of NSD
The Longhorns lead the Lone Star State when it comes to recruiting rankings.
Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season
For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
247Sports
Breaking down the Texas Longhorns recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at a star-studded recruiting class for the Longhorns.
Central Texas local $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s always nice to see winning going on in the world of sports, but winning in the world of the lottery hits differently, especially for those who could use the money the most. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Central Texas is $1 million...
inforney.com
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) - Well, there are some players in the Super Bowl to root for even if they aren't Dallas Cowboys, but did you know both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played high school football in the Lone Star State?
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
22 restaurants now open, coming soon to Georgetown
Blair Coffee Co. is located at 4158 Williams Drive. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Georgetown in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's new restaurants. Coming in 2023: Angela Ronzoni’s Pizzeria. 9073 W. Hwy. 29,...
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Spectacular weather ahead in Austin
Some sunshine is expected next week, with the possibility of some showers. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
Comments / 0