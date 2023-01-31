Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burton Brooks Peach Shed, 1950s, Barney
I. C. Williams, the first commercial peach grower in Brooks County, built this packing shed in the 1950s. Though it’s now owned by Mike and Lynn Abbott and known as Burton Brooks Orchards, the business is stronger than ever. Like Luck & Moody across the road, Burton Brooks sells at least 100 gallons of ice cream a day during the summer.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo
The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
grayssportingjournal.com
In the Home of the Long-Leaf Pine
Long-leaf pine, for which Georgia is famous. Just back from a few days on a plantation outside Thomasville, Georgia, spiritual and actual home of the modern-day wild bobwhite quail. Would that I could report great success on my part, shooting at the little devils, but in the absence of that, I’ll try a general description, with a few little-known facts.
Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament
Levi Knop was born December 11th, 2000 in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.
WALB 10
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
WALB 10
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 6 hours...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
uga.edu
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot, 1905, Cairo
The old Atlantic Coast Line depot in the middle of downtown Cairo was a busy location in its early years, carrying produce, and the syrup that made the town famous, to buyers all over the country. As dependence on depots waned, the venerable building was repurposed in the 1970s as the Cairo Police Department. Recently, a demolition of the non-historic interior was completed and a master plan to restore it to its original condition was initiated by Lew Oliver, Inc., a renowned architectural firm responsible for numerous successful projects throughout the region. I’m a big fan of Mr. Oliver’s work and know that Cairo will be pleased with what he will do with this depot.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
YAHOO!
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to reports of an...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hahira, Georgia
No one knows exactly where Hahira [pronounced hay-HI-ra] got its name, but it was incorporated in 1891. One source states that it was named for a plantation, which the owner named for Hairaairee, a village in West Africa. No such place name can be found in Africa today, but it is very close to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, actually located in eastern Africa. Another legend maintains Hahira derived its unusual name from Hahiroth, a biblical place name.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Ebenezer A. M. E. Church, 1920 & Ebenezer School, 1930, Whigham
A sign on this church dates the congregation to 1878, but further research suggests that it was established in the 1860s, likely during the Civil War. In its listing for the National Register of Historic Places, Brother George Donald said that Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church was “founded by African Americans who would slip off into the woods to pray in secret” and that the church began as “brush arbor” at Piney Grove, located southwest of Whigham. The 1878 date is likely when the congregation adopted the tenets of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
