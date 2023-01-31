Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Related
WDTV
Philip Barbour basketball player recovering after scary injury
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE - Despite her injury, LaDonna Herron was at practice Thursday night, cheering on her teammates. We asked her how she was feeling, and this was what she had to say. “A little rough today, but I feel a little better,” Herron said. She said...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
WDTV
University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools. UNIVERSITY. Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football. Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football. Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football. Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball.
connect-bridgeport.com
Morgantown's Irene Riggs Wins Another McCoy Award
Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this season.
wchstv.com
ESPN alters Saturday programming which may affect WVU-Oklahoma men's basketball game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — ESPN has announced an alteration to its programming schedule that may affect viewers trying to watch West Virginia’s men’s basketball team take on Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers were originally set to face the Sooners at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, but the...
Huggins Calls Out 'Leaders' After WVU's Sluggish Showing at TCU
The effort on the defensive end was abysmal in West Virginia's loss to TCU.
WBOY
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
Daily Athenaeum
2023 WVU football schedule released
Mountaineer football fans can finally mark their calendars as the Big 12 revealed the football schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday. WVU’s schedule includes contests against all four newcomers to the Big 12 with Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati with one Thursday game. The Mountaineers will not play against Texas, Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State in the regular season.
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Educator in Harrison and Taylor Counties, Teresa “Terri” Burnside Shriver, Passes Away at 62
Teresa “Terri” Burnside Shriver left this earthly realm on January 31, 2023, due to complications from a lengthy illness. Terri passed away with her loving family by her side. She was 62 years old. It would be wrong to say that Terri lost her battle, because she never...
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
connect-bridgeport.com
Governor, Other Officials Gather as Energy Company Comes to City Courtesy of Harrison County Native
It was irony, in a good way, a positive way. Jim Justice recognized it, as did the person he was sitting next to this Friday morning on a numbingly cold day in Bridgeport. The person he was sitting next to was Rusty Hutson. Hutson was in Bridgeport, from Alabama, on Friday at the ribbon cutting of NxtLvl, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy. Both grew up in the rural portions of West Virginia – Justice in Raleigh County and Hutson in Lumberport in Harrison County.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fairmont, West Virginia
Places to visit in Fairmont, WV. There are many things to do in Fairmont, West Virginia. The city is a great place to visit, with a rich history and outdoor parks. If you’re traveling in the area, you can spend the day or several days exploring the various attractions.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to be Home to New Restaurant, Likely this Spring, as Fat Angelo's to Open Third State Location
A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, confirmed they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu. items,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort; Business Owned by Father and Son BHS Graduates
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce with numerous local officials and family members on hand. The photo above shows the event that took place at 11 a.m. in front of the newly built facility.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Comments / 0