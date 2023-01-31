ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WDTV

Philip Barbour basketball player recovering after scary injury

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE - Despite her injury, LaDonna Herron was at practice Thursday night, cheering on her teammates. We asked her how she was feeling, and this was what she had to say. “A little rough today, but I feel a little better,” Herron said. She said...
PHILIPPI, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night

The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WDTV

University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools. UNIVERSITY. Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football. Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football. Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football. Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Morgantown's Irene Riggs Wins Another McCoy Award

Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

2023 WVU football schedule released

Mountaineer football fans can finally mark their calendars as the Big 12 revealed the football schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday. WVU’s schedule includes contests against all four newcomers to the Big 12 with Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati with one Thursday game. The Mountaineers will not play against Texas, Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State in the regular season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Governor, Other Officials Gather as Energy Company Comes to City Courtesy of Harrison County Native

It was irony, in a good way, a positive way. Jim Justice recognized it, as did the person he was sitting next to this Friday morning on a numbingly cold day in Bridgeport. The person he was sitting next to was Rusty Hutson. Hutson was in Bridgeport, from Alabama, on Friday at the ribbon cutting of NxtLvl, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy. Both grew up in the rural portions of West Virginia – Justice in Raleigh County and Hutson in Lumberport in Harrison County.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fairmont, West Virginia

Places to visit in Fairmont, WV. There are many things to do in Fairmont, West Virginia. The city is a great place to visit, with a rich history and outdoor parks. If you’re traveling in the area, you can spend the day or several days exploring the various attractions.
FAIRMONT, WV

