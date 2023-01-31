Read full article on original website
Related
floridatrend.com
Friday's Daily Pulse
Momentum builds around commercial solar energy use. Solar power installations have been common in Florida’s residential real estate market for several years, but commercial uptake of the energy source has been slower to materialize. That trend could change, however, as more big-name companies begin to realize the value of putting solar panel arrays in underutilized spaces such as the roofs of buildings and parking garages. [Source: Business Observer]
floridatrend.com
Friday's Afternoon Update
Visit Florida is set to move into the final phase of a $5 million marketing effort aimed at offsetting “negative” impressions the tourism-marketing agency says were created by media coverage of Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said the effort’s third phase, expected to run through June, is narrowly focused on the five Southwest Florida counties --- Lee, Collier, Hardee, DeSoto and Charlotte --- most impacted by the deadly Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in the region. More from the News Service of Florida.
floridatrend.com
Thursday's Daily Pulse
DeSantis releases proposed $114 billion state budget, a record. Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a record $114.8 billion state budget for 2023-24 that includes a request to spend another $12 million to move migrants from around the country. DeSantis is also proposing year-round tax cuts on everyday items, including baby cribs and strollers, pet food and medication and gas stoves. The governor’s budget is just a proposal. The state Legislature ultimately crafts the budget, and the governor can veto parts of it. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
floridatrend.com
Thursday's Afternoon Update
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax breaks on such things as everyday household goods and items purchased for infants, children and pets. The proposal also would expand back-to-school and other tax “holidays.” More from the News Service of Florida.
floridatrend.com
DeSantis proposes sweeping higher education measures aimed at ‘indoctrination'
DeSantis proposes sweeping higher education measures aimed at ‘indoctrination’. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a package of major reforms to Florida’s higher education system, including tighter controls on faculty tenure, the establishment of “civics institutes” at three universities and prohibitions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Speaking at a news conference in Bradenton, the governor praised Florida’s ranking by U.S. News & World Report as the top state for higher education before unveiling a plan that he said would realign universities with their missions. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
floridatrend.com
Who said that?
"You don’t learn and grow if you don’t put yourself in uncomfortable positions." Several juniors and seniors in the Palm Harbor University High School International Baccalaureate program have a request of the Pinellas County school district. They want “The Bluest Eye,” the first novel written by Nobel laureate...
Comments / 0