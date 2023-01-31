Visit Florida is set to move into the final phase of a $5 million marketing effort aimed at offsetting “negative” impressions the tourism-marketing agency says were created by media coverage of Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said the effort’s third phase, expected to run through June, is narrowly focused on the five Southwest Florida counties --- Lee, Collier, Hardee, DeSoto and Charlotte --- most impacted by the deadly Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in the region. More from the News Service of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO