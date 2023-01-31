Read full article on original website
2023 Cook County Youth Volunteer Program
February 1, 2023 – — After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to announce that planning is underway at the Community Center for the 2023Cook County Youth Volunteer Program (formerly known as The Incredible Exchange). This program is organized by the Cook County Community Center...
Cook County Pride hosting first social event
Cook County Pride is thrilled to announce our first social event: LGBTQIA2S+ Winter Hike and Brunch Social on Saturday, February 4, 2023. All are welcome to join at the Cascade River State Park entrance off Highway 61 at 9:15 am. At 9:30 am, the group will start the hike, and...
Cook County Connections: Cook County Real Estate Still in High Demand Entering 2023
There is no lack of speculation on how the local real estate market will perform post-pandemic. Nationally, inflation and interest rates have been increasing and as a result, some residential markets are experiencing longer marketing times than the past few years. Lately, in parts of the country sellers are finding they must make price reductions to entice prospective buyers, something that was almost unheard of in 2021.
North House to File for Building Permit Following Community Input
Photo caption: Purchased from Tommy Eckel in 1998, the Yellow House initially served as the North House Office and Intern Housing. In 2016, it took on the role of School Store. Due to significant issues with the foundation the building needs to be replaced. North House Folk School Press Release.
Environmental Assessment issued by NPS for Mile Creek Road Realignment and Bridge Construction in Grand Portage - Public Input Wanted
From the Grand Portage and National Park Service - February 2, 2023. The National Park Service has released the “Mile Creek Road Realignment and Bridge Construction Environmental Assessment” Environmental Assessment (EA) for Grand Portage National Monument. Cook County, Minnesota and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa...
Keith Aili wins the 2023 Beargrease Marathon
Keith Aili has notched his second Beargrease title, arriving in Grand Portage at 2:58 p.m. after spending 52 hours and 58 minutes on the trail. Before leaving for the last 31-mile stretch to the finish, Aili said his team is pretty inexperienced. Only one dog on his team has ever made it to the Beargrease finish line. So he didn’t necessarily expect to cross the finish first.
