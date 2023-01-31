There is no lack of speculation on how the local real estate market will perform post-pandemic. Nationally, inflation and interest rates have been increasing and as a result, some residential markets are experiencing longer marketing times than the past few years. Lately, in parts of the country sellers are finding they must make price reductions to entice prospective buyers, something that was almost unheard of in 2021.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO