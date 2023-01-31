ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Birds in decline: survey shows dwindling populations in MN forests

From tiny insects to global changes, several forces are making life more difficult for some types of birds in northern Minnesota’s forests. The most recent survey of birds across northeastern Minnesota’s National Forests show continued declines for some iconic species. To read the full story, visit the Quetico...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Walz signs CROWN Act, banning racial discrimination based on hairstyles

Photo: Briana Cress, owner of Gorgeous Looks Salon, styles a client's hair on Jan. 11, 2023. (KSTP/file) Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that prohibits racial discrimination based on hairstyles. Wednesday, the governor signed the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act” into law. However,...
boreal.org

Walz to sign bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Photo: Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference before signing a tax conformity bill into law on Jan. 12, 2023. (FILE/KSTP-TV) By KSTP 5 News Staff - KSTP 5 News - February 3, 2023. Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Friday morning that would establish Juneteenth...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Report: Minnesota’s greenhouse gas emissions fall 23% since 2005; state on track to meet climate goals for the first time

From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Commerce - January 31, 2023. Today, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Commerce submitted the biennial report tracking the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the Minnesota Legislature. The report shows that between 2005 and 2020, Minnesota's GHG emissions declined by 23%. If current trends continue, Minnesota is on track to meet its goal of reducing emissions 30% by 2025.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools

So far, there have been several iterations of the legislation. It was introduced and included in the education omnibus bill last session but stalled when negotiations broke down between the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House. Now that both chambers are controlled by one party, Morrison said she doesn't anticipate partisan politics getting in the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR proposes raising fees on fishing licenses, boat registrations and park passes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hoping for a piece of the state legislature's $17 billion surplus. . According to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, it's requesting $265 million — a one-time payment she says would re-build run down infrastructure like boat ramps and fish hatcheries from the 1950s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy