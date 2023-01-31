Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Birds in decline: survey shows dwindling populations in MN forests
From tiny insects to global changes, several forces are making life more difficult for some types of birds in northern Minnesota’s forests. The most recent survey of birds across northeastern Minnesota’s National Forests show continued declines for some iconic species. To read the full story, visit the Quetico...
boreal.org
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal which focuses on child poverty, mental health, and education
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. To read the full story, visit...
boreal.org
Walz signs CROWN Act, banning racial discrimination based on hairstyles
Photo: Briana Cress, owner of Gorgeous Looks Salon, styles a client's hair on Jan. 11, 2023. (KSTP/file) Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that prohibits racial discrimination based on hairstyles. Wednesday, the governor signed the “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act” into law. However,...
boreal.org
Walz to sign bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday
Photo: Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference before signing a tax conformity bill into law on Jan. 12, 2023. (FILE/KSTP-TV) By KSTP 5 News Staff - KSTP 5 News - February 3, 2023. Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Friday morning that would establish Juneteenth...
boreal.org
"We have the best waves on the Great Lakes": California surfer now hangs 10 on frosty Lake Superior
OHN LAURITSEN - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. People have actually been surfing Lake Superior since at least the 1970s. But it wasn't until the early 2000s when a film called "Unsalted" was released, that surfers really began to show up – even in January. When they...
boreal.org
Report: Minnesota’s greenhouse gas emissions fall 23% since 2005; state on track to meet climate goals for the first time
From the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Commerce - January 31, 2023. Today, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Commerce submitted the biennial report tracking the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the Minnesota Legislature. The report shows that between 2005 and 2020, Minnesota's GHG emissions declined by 23%. If current trends continue, Minnesota is on track to meet its goal of reducing emissions 30% by 2025.
boreal.org
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
So far, there have been several iterations of the legislation. It was introduced and included in the education omnibus bill last session but stalled when negotiations broke down between the Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House. Now that both chambers are controlled by one party, Morrison said she doesn't anticipate partisan politics getting in the way.
boreal.org
Place your bets, another sports gambling bill to be introduced at State Capitol
Minnesota lawmakers who support legalizing sports gambling are giving it another go this year. State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) is planning to introduce the Minnesota Sports Betting Act in an effort to legalize sports wagering in the state. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.
boreal.org
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
The Clean Car Rule was passed by lawmakers in the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday that calls for any new vehicles in Minnesota be either electric or hydrogen-powered by the year 2035.This rule ties into California’s vehicle emission standards. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News...
boreal.org
DNR opens application period for reimbursement of well interference costs resulting from the 2021 drought
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - February 3, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief...
boreal.org
DNR proposes raising fees on fishing licenses, boat registrations and park passes
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hoping for a piece of the state legislature's $17 billion surplus. . According to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, it's requesting $265 million — a one-time payment she says would re-build run down infrastructure like boat ramps and fish hatcheries from the 1950s.
