pa.gov
Commonwealth Employment Opportunities
Pennsylvania has all of the essentials — the lowest cost of living in the Northeast U.S., affordable real estate, prominent world-ranked universities, and top-ranked health institutions. We also take pride in our rich history. As the birthplace of our nation, Pennsylvania was founded centuries ago on the idea that...
pa.gov
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million Funding Boost, Plus Performance-Based Increase for Low-Income Senior Nutrition Programs
Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that the department received a more than $8.8 million increase in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Pennsylvania will receive more than 17.6% of $50 million in American Rescue Plan grants the USDA awarded to 47 states to boost each state's program in 2023 and 2024.
pa.gov
Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 and Rockhill Drive between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.
pa.gov
Department of Banking and Securities Issues Cease and Desist Order Against Diamond Money Order Company
Affected Consumers Can File a Complaint With the Department Online. Harrisburg, PA - On January 31, 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities issued an Order to Cease and Desist against Diamond Money Order Company, LLC, a Pennsylvania-licensed money transmitter located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and its owners, Han-Young Huang and Michael Blicharski.
pa.gov
PennDOT Announces Highway Safety Survey
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. “In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways. Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up, slowing down, paying...
