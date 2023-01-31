Read full article on original website
hilite.org
SROs continue new safety policies, engage with students
The CHS school resource officers (SROs) are continuing old policies like buzz-in doors, “Safe Visitor,” which evaluates the safety of non-students within the school and reinforcing new policies like the ID policy change that started on Jan. 13. Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, said she has...
hilite.org
Girls Who Code starts again for the new semester
Emerson Barrett, president of the Girls Who Code (GWC) club and junior, is planning new ideas to start off the new semester. She said, “(During meetings), there will be a mini lesson on a woman in the STEM field, usually related to whatever project we’re currently working on. Then we work on our projects, and sometimes do gallery walks for them.”
