hilite.org
Chemistry Club to hold tryout next meeting
Next meeting on Jan. 6 tryouts will be held for the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT) where CHS sends three teams of six people to compete. Club members will take a test and based on scores they placed into the teams. Grace Yang, Chemistry Club’s officer and senior said, “It...
hilite.org
Girls Who Code starts again for the new semester
Emerson Barrett, president of the Girls Who Code (GWC) club and junior, is planning new ideas to start off the new semester. She said, “(During meetings), there will be a mini lesson on a woman in the STEM field, usually related to whatever project we’re currently working on. Then we work on our projects, and sometimes do gallery walks for them.”
