ClutchPoints

Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure

The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
FanSided

Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?

With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
theScore

Yankees' King: Astros can't 'stop us when we're rolling'

New York Yankees right-hander Michael King believes the Bronx Bombers are better than the World Series champion Houston Astros when at their best. "There's no chance that an Astros team can stop us when we're rolling," King said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. New York has struggled against Houston...
theScore

MLB combine set for June 20-25 in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix will host the 2023 MLB draft combine from June 20-25, the league announced Thursday. It's the third annual full combine event being hosted by the league and second at a major-league ballpark after the success of last year's in San Diego. There will be 250 draft-eligible players, including 20 of the top 30 ranked prospects by MLB Pipeline, who attended last year's event at Petco Park, the full-time home of the San Diego Padres.
theScore

Capitals sign Strome to 5-year, $25M extension

The Washington Capitals announced Friday that they signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million per season. Strome was scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. His current deal carries a $3.5-million cap hit. "Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great...
theScore

Crosby prefers 1-8 playoff format: 'Teams should be rewarded'

Count Sidney Crosby among the many who prefer the NHL's old postseason format. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain said he favors the 1-to-8 conference playoff seeding to the current divisional bracket setup. "I like 1-to-8 just because I think the regular season is as difficult as it is; teams should be...
theScore

Years after Monday Night Football debacle, Lisa Guerrero faces the trauma

Lisa Guerrero's infamously short stint as Monday Night Football's sideline reporter in 2003 came down to the difference between two words: former and current. The flub - referring to a Washington athlete as a former teammate rather than a current one - added fuel to the fire of her detractors and by the season's end played a role in changing her employment status with ABC - from current to former.
