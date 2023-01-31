Read full article on original website
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘likely’ would have been fired by Astros if rift with A.J. Hinch wasn’t fixed, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox manager Alex Cora likely would have been fired as Astros bench coach in 2017 if he had not settled a rift immediately with manager A.J. Hinch, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The...
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou
The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
theScore
Yankees' King: Astros can't 'stop us when we're rolling'
New York Yankees right-hander Michael King believes the Bronx Bombers are better than the World Series champion Houston Astros when at their best. "There's no chance that an Astros team can stop us when we're rolling," King said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. New York has struggled against Houston...
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
theScore
MLB combine set for June 20-25 in Arizona
The Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in Phoenix will host the 2023 MLB draft combine from June 20-25, the league announced Thursday. It's the third annual full combine event being hosted by the league and second at a major-league ballpark after the success of last year's in San Diego. There will be 250 draft-eligible players, including 20 of the top 30 ranked prospects by MLB Pipeline, who attended last year's event at Petco Park, the full-time home of the San Diego Padres.
theScore
Capitals sign Strome to 5-year, $25M extension
The Washington Capitals announced Friday that they signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million per season. Strome was scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason. His current deal carries a $3.5-million cap hit. "Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great...
Bears are guaranteed to make major moves in free agency this offseason
With the most cap space in the league and a requirement to spend heavily to meet a threshold, the Chicago Bears will look to make aggressive moves this offseason. While Kansas City and Philadelphia get set for Super Bowl LVII, the Chicago Bears are gearing up for their biggest offseason in recent memory.
theScore
Crosby prefers 1-8 playoff format: 'Teams should be rewarded'
Count Sidney Crosby among the many who prefer the NHL's old postseason format. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain said he favors the 1-to-8 conference playoff seeding to the current divisional bracket setup. "I like 1-to-8 just because I think the regular season is as difficult as it is; teams should be...
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
DeMeco Ryans' Texans Contract: Is 6 Years Too Long?
A new era for the Texans has officially begun, after the official announcement of DeMeco Ryans' hiring came yesterday. But was signing him to long-term deal the right move for the struggling team?
theScore
Years after Monday Night Football debacle, Lisa Guerrero faces the trauma
Lisa Guerrero's infamously short stint as Monday Night Football's sideline reporter in 2003 came down to the difference between two words: former and current. The flub - referring to a Washington athlete as a former teammate rather than a current one - added fuel to the fire of her detractors and by the season's end played a role in changing her employment status with ABC - from current to former.
Report: Texans interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
DeMeco Ryans isn’t just looking at the San Francisco 49ers for his assistant coaches as he assembles his first Houston Texans staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans completed an interview with Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters. Walters has no experience coaching with Ryans as he...
theScore
Nyquist out for season with shoulder injury, reportedly could return for playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday. Nyquist was injured on Jan. 25 against the Edmonton Oilers and placed on injured reserve later that week. His ailment doesn't require surgery. Although Nyquist will be...
As DeMar DeRozan Predicted, Last Two-Minute Report Spurns Him Again
This is the third time an incorrect non-call in the dying seconds of a game has gone against DeRozan this season.
