Jacksonville, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

News Briefs for the Week of Feb. 2-8, 2023

Sports Illustrated names Stillwater course ‘Most Innovative’. Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar’s 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, was named a top 10 most notable golf course to open in 2022 by Sports Illustrated. Recognized as the “Most Innovative Course Design,” Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Death Notices for Feb. 2, 2023

David John Blackman, 89, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, died Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre. www.quinn-shalz.com. 904-249-1100. Ruby Juneil Burney. Ruby Juneil Burney, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida, died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre. www.quinn-shalz.com. 904-249-1100. Arthur...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Dirty Daniel Davis’ ad stokes controversy in Jax mayoral race

The new ad attacks Davis for legislative votes, questionable supporters. The ongoing brawl in the Jacksonville mayoral race continues with another attack ad from a political committee. JAX First, which supports Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, is out with a new 30-second spot dissing “Dirty Daniel Davis,” another Republican candidate who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Stewarding the urban core: The Emerald Trail dream becomes reality

Creating a trail encircling Jacksonville’s urban core and its surrounding historic neighborhoods is no longer just a pipe dream. Local nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville has raised funds and work has begun on The Emerald Trail, a 30-mile urban trail that will engage, educate and inspire residents and visitors alike. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

DONNA Foundation announces PUMA partnership

The DONNA Foundation, now celebrating its 20th anniversary year, has announced a new partnership with global sports brand PUMA. Beginning this year, PUMA will be the Fearless Series sponsor of the DONNA Marathon Weekend, the Black Knight DONNA Mother’s Day 5K in May and THE PLAYERS DONNA 5K in October.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Douglas Anderson prepares for 38th Annual Extravaganza

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville will hold its 38th annual Extravaganza that will showcase its talented students. The show will be held at the Moran Theater in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. Performances will focus on a wide range...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Curtain call: A final farewell to the San Marco Theatre

The San Marco Theatre — a nationally-recognized theater and community icon — permanently closed its doors on Jan. 1. The announcement was made on the theater’s Facebook page on Dec. 28 in a series of posts sharing the reasons behind the difficult decision to close, citing a national decline in theater attendance following COVID-19 as well as changes in the movie industry itself as it shifted many movie releases to streaming services rather than box offices.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

