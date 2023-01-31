Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County to host April Spikeball TournamentZoey FieldsClay County, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com
News Briefs for the Week of Feb. 2-8, 2023
Sports Illustrated names Stillwater course ‘Most Innovative’. Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar’s 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, was named a top 10 most notable golf course to open in 2022 by Sports Illustrated. Recognized as the “Most Innovative Course Design,” Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.
List: Commitments on National Signing Day across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's National Signing Day and across the First Coast, student athletes are preparing to make their college choice known. Below you'll find a list of the Duval County students and the college they’ll be attending. Raines High School. Marcel Bowes, Football, Tusculum University. University Christian...
wuft.org
Jacksonville band to perform at Okeechobee after winning battle-of-the-bands competition
From rehearsing in a construction warehouse to taking the stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Jacksonville-based band Sauce Pocket has made strides in leaving its mark on the Florida music industry. The 5-man band secured an all-expenses-paid spot to perform at this year’s Okeechobee Festival from March 2 to...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Death Notices for Feb. 2, 2023
David John Blackman, 89, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, died Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre. www.quinn-shalz.com. 904-249-1100. Ruby Juneil Burney. Ruby Juneil Burney, 82, of Jacksonville, Florida, died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre. www.quinn-shalz.com. 904-249-1100. Arthur...
News4Jax.com
National signing day ‘23: Area athletes break out the pens, make college decisions official
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday kicks off the national signing day period for high school athletes across the country. News4JAX is publishing the names and schools of those athletes who have been submitted by their schools. This is the second signing period of the 2022-23 school year. Know an athlete...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
Sorelle Pizzeria, Pasta and Market Coming to Ponte Vedra Beach
Sorelle will offer authentic Italian cuisine in Ponte Vedra Beach sometime this year, though the new restaurant concept is still in early developmental stages.
Jacksonville in top 10 on list of Florida’s most overvalued housing markets
A new report ranks Jacksonville as one of the top 10 cities in Florida with the most overpriced homes.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Catullo’s Italian in Jacksonville named to Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023
A Jacksonville restaurant has made it on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2023.
floridapolitics.com
‘Dirty Daniel Davis’ ad stokes controversy in Jax mayoral race
The new ad attacks Davis for legislative votes, questionable supporters. The ongoing brawl in the Jacksonville mayoral race continues with another attack ad from a political committee. JAX First, which supports Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, is out with a new 30-second spot dissing “Dirty Daniel Davis,” another Republican candidate who...
residentnews.net
Stewarding the urban core: The Emerald Trail dream becomes reality
Creating a trail encircling Jacksonville’s urban core and its surrounding historic neighborhoods is no longer just a pipe dream. Local nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville has raised funds and work has begun on The Emerald Trail, a 30-mile urban trail that will engage, educate and inspire residents and visitors alike. The...
Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria Bringing New York Tradition to Florida
A new neighborhood pizza joint will be in Jacksonville this July. Salvatore's Old Fashioned Pizza promises authentic New York-style slices of cheesy goodness.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
pontevedrarecorder.com
DONNA Foundation announces PUMA partnership
The DONNA Foundation, now celebrating its 20th anniversary year, has announced a new partnership with global sports brand PUMA. Beginning this year, PUMA will be the Fearless Series sponsor of the DONNA Marathon Weekend, the Black Knight DONNA Mother’s Day 5K in May and THE PLAYERS DONNA 5K in October.
First Coast News
When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Douglas Anderson prepares for 38th Annual Extravaganza
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville will hold its 38th annual Extravaganza that will showcase its talented students. The show will be held at the Moran Theater in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. Performances will focus on a wide range...
westorlandonews.com
Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
residentnews.net
Curtain call: A final farewell to the San Marco Theatre
The San Marco Theatre — a nationally-recognized theater and community icon — permanently closed its doors on Jan. 1. The announcement was made on the theater’s Facebook page on Dec. 28 in a series of posts sharing the reasons behind the difficult decision to close, citing a national decline in theater attendance following COVID-19 as well as changes in the movie industry itself as it shifted many movie releases to streaming services rather than box offices.
